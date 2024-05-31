Express Computer

eInfochips joins TSMC design center alliance to accelerate semiconductor innovation

eInfochips joins TSMC design center alliance to accelerate semiconductor innovation

News
By Express Computer
eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, announced the company has joined the Design Center Alliance (DCA) of TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP). The TSMC DCA program focuses on chip-implementation services and system-level design solutions to help lower design barriers for customers adopting TSMC technology. eInfochips brings extensive experience and a track record of successful tape-outs in TSMC’s
leading-edge process technologies to this Alliance.

Our collaboration with the TSMC DCA program signifies a pivotal moment for eInfochips,” said Mangesh Kulkarni, vice president and general manager of semiconductor practice at eInfochips.  “It reflects our deep expertise and positions us to offer an expanded range of design and testing services, utilizing TSMC’s latest technological advancements.

We are pleased to welcome eInfochips to the TSMC Design Center Alliance, and we are confident that eInfochip’s expertise will greatly assist our mutual customers in achieving first- time silicon success,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “TSMC is committed to collaborating with our OIP ecosystem, including eInfochips, to empower designers in achieving their design goals and quickly bringing their innovation to market.

With more than 25 years of pioneering experience in ER&D, eInfochips is set to build upon its offering of silicon engineering services through this alliance. The company has been instrumental in the development of next-generation SoCs, ranging from 180nm to 3nm process technologies.

