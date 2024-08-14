Deloitte India and Lemnisk unite to transform marketing outcomes

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) has announced a strategic collaboration with Lemnisk, a leading enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider. This collaboration aims to revolutionise marketing outcomes using an open technology stack that offers greater customisation and scalability, ensuring maximum impact from marketing investments and business outcomes.

This collaboration will combine the strengths of both organisations to offer enhanced marketing and data solutions to clients. Lemnisk specialises in data unification and customer data platforms, providing tools to collate and analyse customer data from various sources. This enables brands to enhance their marketing efforts, accelerate sales, expand relationships and increase customer lifetime value.

The collaboration offers CDP solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing and legacy systems. It also offers flexible deployment models, including on-premise options, to prioritise enterprise privacy and consent requirements. Additionally, the alliance establishes a clear ROI framework, focusing on use-case solutions, implementation and operations to deliver optimal results. This framework also includes identifying client-specific data structures and governance to enhance the performance of AI models.

Deloitte will provide clients with deeper insights into customer behaviour and preferences, enabling informed marketing decisions through Lemnisk’s advanced data platform. Their combined capabilities will allow businesses to create highly targeted and personalised marketing campaigns, improving customer engagement and conversion rates.

Hemendra Upadhyay, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “Our collaboration with Lemnisk is a game-changer in enterprise marketing. With our combined expertise and innovative technology, we are poised to deliver unparalleled growth and drive transformative outcomes for our clients, setting a new benchmark in marketing success.”

In addition, Balaji Venkataraman, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Lemnisk to bring unparalleled marketing solutions to our clients. Together, our innovative technology will drive significant value and transformative business outcomes. We aspire to set a new marketing efficiency and effectiveness standard.”

Vinay Prabhakar, Partner and Leader, Sales, Alliances, and Pursuit Excellence, Deloitte South Asia, shared, “At Deloitte, we believe in the power of collaboration. We can use Deloitte’s extensive industry expertise and Lemnisk’s cutting-edge customer data platform to deliver personalised, data-driven marketing solutions. This collaboration with Lemnisk exemplifies the art of the possible. Together, we are set to unlock new opportunities and create exceptional value for our clients, driving impactful business outcomes.”

Per Subra Krishnan, co-founder and CEO of Lemnisk, “Our CDP is already powering some of the largest enterprises in India with hundreds of millions of users. The sheer scale of these deployments brings a unique set of challenges in organising and activating real-time data to unlock value. Deloitte’s intuitive understanding of these challenges has enabled us to craft a collaboration to ensure the success of enterprise CDP deployments.”