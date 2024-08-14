Express Computer

CoRover.ai, creator of BharatGPT, joins NVIDIA inception

News
By Express Computer
CoRover.ai announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionising industries with technological advancements. CoRover.ai, the world’s first human-centric conversational AI platform at the service of 1.3 Billion users, has introduced its large language model, BharatGPT, as India’s foremost indigenous generative AI platform, seamlessly accessible across diverse channels, formats, and languages.

CoRover is focused on developing generative AI-driven solutions for enhancing customer engagement and support in various sectors. CoRover is presently offering conversational AI platform-based virtual assistants (including chatbots, voicebots, and videobots) to hundreds of organisations, including IRCTC, LIC, IGL, KSRTC, Indian Navy (GRSE), Sneha AI, NPCI, Government of India, and many more.

Joining NVIDIA Inception will help CoRover to accelerate our development of cutting-edge customer-engagement solutions by leveraging NVIDIA’s resources, including access to NVIDIA GPUs, unparalleled compute power, and robust software support. The program will also offer CoRover the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover, stated, “As we are committed to addressing real business use cases in a B2B2C landscape, having access to NVIDIA’s technological know-how and resources through NVIDIA Inception will help CoRover effectively handle large language models and domain-specific models, automating conversational AI use cases.”

Sabharwal added, “Through this collaboration, CoRover is enabled to provide platform-centric, GenAI-based offerings to help solve complex workflow automation issues.” NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

