Deloitte India announces a Near Zero Cost Migration programme with SAP and AWS to drive business transformation and innovation for Indian customers

Deloitte India, in collaboration with SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), has announced the Near Zero Cost Migration programme, a joint initiative designed to help SAP’s existing ERP customers accelerate their transition to the AI-powered RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. This programme will fast-track and simplify the migration process, providing businesses with access to the enhanced capabilities and benefits of SAP Cloud ERP, a sustainable and high-performance infrastructure.

The programme enables organisations to transform their ERP while minimising upfront costs. It is a unique opportunity that helps businesses achieve a shorter time to value and provide a smooth transition while utilising cost-efficient and combined resources from Deloitte, SAP and AWS.

The Near Zero Cost programme seeks to streamline the migration by using Deloitte’s extensive industry expertise and framework. This includes a suite of AI-driven tools and accelerators, such as Migratex, which automates key aspects of the migration process, including Assessment, SAP Note Analysis, CVI Deduplication and Testing. Together with AWS’s SAP cloud experience and end-to-end security that delivers high availability and provides disaster recovery with a zero data loss option, customers will experience unified migration support that is resilient and efficient.

Anand Rajagopalan, Partner and SAP Offerings Leader, Deloitte South Asia, said, “Enterprise modernisation must be a structured, efficient and value-driven process. By aligning IT transformation with business objectives, this initiative allows enterprises to navigate migration challenges with minimal disruption. The combined expertise of Deloitte, SAP and AWS ensures organisations can move to cloud ERP seamlessly while optimising operations and improving scalability, agility and innovation potential.

Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte South Asia Sales and Alliance Leader, said, “Collaboration is at the heart of business transformation. Through this alliance with SAP and AWS, we are providing enterprises with an opportunity to simplify migration, eliminate cost barriers and accelerate innovation. Cloud transformation is no longer an option but a necessity, and this initiative ensures organisations can move forward with confidence, agility and long-term resilience.”

Nitish Agrawal, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said, “We are enabling customers to accelerate their digital journeys by harnessing the full potential of cloud technology to innovate faster, operate more efficiently and achieve their long-term strategic goals. Together, we are transforming IT landscapes making organisations future-proof their operations to create lasting value in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia, said, “The Near Zero Cost Migration programme offers organisations a streamlined pathway to modernise their SAP environment while using AWS Cloud infrastructure and Deloitte’s industry-leading expertise. Our collaboration with Deloitte and SAP will deliver a unified, automated approach that accelerates organisations’ digital transformation while ensuring sustained operational excellence.”

Deloitte’s Near Zero Cost Migration programme is an exclusive offer available in India until July 2025. Participating enterprises will gain access to structured guidance, proven recommendations, security principles and enhanced support at every step to ensure seamless transformation.