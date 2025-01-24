Deloitte India collaborates with Red Hat to boost hybrid cloud innovation and IT automation for Indian enterprise

Deloitte India has partnered strategically with Red Hat India to help Indian enterprises accelerate their journey toward digital transformation by adopting hybrid cloud technologies and modernising IT infrastructure. The collaboration aims to foster co-creation and address critical challenges, such as scalability, cost efficiency, and security-optimised cloud adoption, empowering businesses to navigate their digital transformation journeys more effectively.

The association will focus on fostering an ecosystem that offers enterprise-grade solutions for IT automation, cloud-native development, and DevOps practices. This comprehensive approach will help businesses build more resilient, future-ready IT systems, providing the tools to innovate, scale, and stay competitive as the digital landscape evolves.

Hemendra Upadhyay, Partner, Deloitte South Asia, stated, “This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation and building future-ready IT systems. By addressing the challenges burdening Indian enterprises today, we aim to uplift organisations for long-term digital resilience and growth. Our collaboration with Red Hat marks a pivotal step in Deloitte’s mission to enable South Asian businesses to achieve digital resilience and growth.

Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte South Asia Sales and Alliance Leader said, “In today’s fast-evolving IT landscape, co-creation and collaboration are essential for developing scalable and innovative solutions. By combining Red Hat’s expertise in open-source technologies with Deloitte’s deep consulting experience, we are creating a robust ecosystem that empowers businesses to transform their IT infrastructure and adopt hybrid cloud at scale. It reflects the growing industry trend where co-innovation drives faster time-to-market, enhances operational efficiency, and unlocks new avenues for business growth. Together, we aim to redefine enterprise technology and enable organisations to thrive in a highly competitive, cloud-native world.”

Red Hat’s suite of open-source technologies includes industry-leading platforms, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. These technologies allow enterprises to enhance their IT environments, reduce costs, improve operational efficiency,y and rapidly scale operations, delivering increased agility and security in a cloud-native world.

Ausim Khan, Director, Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat India, said, “Working with Deloitte enables us to extend the transformative potential of open-source technologies to a wider audience in India. Through this collaboration, we are committed to delivering tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of Indian enterprises, empowering them to innovate and scale with greater confidence in today’s dynamic digital environment.”

In the future, Deloitte India and Red Hat India plan to establish a center of excellence to provide industry-specific solutions to the diverse needs of Indian businesses. This initiative underscores both companies’ commitment to fostering innovation and creating a sustainable IT ecosystem. By combining open-source leadership with strategic advisory capabilities, the collaboration will help Indian enterprises unlock new opportunities, enhance competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving market.