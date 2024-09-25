Delta Electronics India signs MOU with Savex Technologies to broaden market reach across India

Delta Electronics India has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Savex Technologies. This collaboration aims to extend Delta’s market reach by leveraging Savex’s vast network, particularly targeting system integrators (SI) of data center solutions, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and government projects, especially in tier-3 and tier-4 cities.

Mr. Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India, commented, “Our cooperation with Savex Technologies will help us significantly expand our market presence and enable us to reach new customers in previously untapped regions. By leveraging Savex’s distribution capabilities, we can ensure that Delta’s solutions are available to more businesses and government entities. This partnership represents a powerful synergy between two industry leaders who are committed to driving technological innovation and sustainability in India.”

The agreement signifies a pivotal step for Delta as it continues to strengthen its position within India’s rapidly growing technology and energy infrastructure sectors. By partnering with Savex, Delta Electronics India will not only extend its solutions to key players in the data center, SMB, and government sectors but also penetrate. This endeavour aligns with Delta’s mission to provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions to markets across the country.

Savex Technologies has 35 years of experience in ICT distribution, supporting its more than 8,500 channel partners and operations across over 750 cities in India. The company has a robust network of 107 sales offices and 42 stocking locations, which will help Delta expand its product offerings in deeper pockets of India. Through this collaboration, Delta Electronics will be able to accelerate its efforts to bring its cutting-edge power and energy solutions to the most remote areas of the country.

Mr. Mahendra Wahile, Director at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said, “Technologies, a leading ICT distributor in India, has joined forces with Delta Electronics India, a global leader in power and energy management solutions. This collaboration extends access of energy management solutions across India to address the increasing demand for reliable power management and backup systems. With businesses undergoing digital transformations and the critical need for uninterrupted power supply, this partnership ensures to offer solutions ranging from Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Data Center infrastructure, to renewal energy products. These solutions guarantee uninterrupted operation of customers’ mission-critical systems while minimizing their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)”

Speaking on the partnership, Rajesh Kaushal, Vice President, Delta Electronics India, said, “Partnering with Savex Technologies is a strategic move that enhances our distribution capabilities. With their deep-rooted network and strong presence across India, we are confident that this collaboration will allow us to cater to new segments. Delta’s broad portfolio of solutions enable energy-efficient data centers and critical telecom infrastructure, both essential for India’s digital transformation.”

The partnership between Delta Electronics India and Savex Technologies marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Delta’s market reach in India. By working together, both companies will be able to provide innovative, energy-efficient solutions to key segments, including data centers, SMBs, and government projects, while also expanding their reach into tier-3 and tier-4 cities.