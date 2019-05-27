DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance adopts MongoDB ATLAS database as a service platform

DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance, a fast-growing life insurance company has teamed up with MongoDB ATLAS, to accelerate its digital transformation ambitions. Most digital applications of DHFL Pramerica were already using MongoDB at backend, which have now been migrated to MongoDB ATLAS, which is a database service on cloud that enables focusing on Apps instead of Ops.

Anoop Pabby, CEO and MD, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance said, “A versatile database solution forms an important pillar in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance’s digital transformation strategy. This allows us to deploy, manage, and optimize the performance of our database with reliability and speed.”

For DHFL Pramerica, MongoDB ATLAS will completely take care of Database Server Management for its database applications with a Guaranteed Up-time of 99.90%, and eliminates physical database servers, leading to significant cost benefit. It automates the operational tasks that usually burdens the user, freeing the digital teams to focus on what they do best – delivering great applications.

MongoDB ATLAS is a fully managed and automated Database as a Service (DBaaS) platform, available on-demand through pay-as-you-go model and billed on hourly basis. ATLAS is very easy to set up, fast, secure and High Available (HA) solution for our increased workloads on the fly with optimized dashboards, real-time performance metrics, customized alerts etc. MongoDB ATLAS deployments are easily scalable on cloud (AWS, GCP & Azure).

Anshuman Verma, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer; said, “We were looking for a highly capable and customer focused database solution and MongoDB ATLAS passed our benchmarks for web and mobile applications. It satisfied us on both performance and scalability on cloud (AWS, GCP & Azure). It is very easy to set up, fast, secure and High Available (HA) solution for our increased workloads with optimized dashboards, real-time performance metrics and customized alerts.”

MongoDB ATLAS provides a slew of technological advantages:

· Automated Patching and One-Click upgrade offloads operational tasks such as configuration, patching, provisioning and upgrades.

· Automated Security Features are enabled by default (VPC Peering, data encryption using TLS/SSL & IP Whitelist).

· High Performance Throughput and low latency for most demanding workloads.

· Built-in replication creates Always-On Availability through multiple servers (minimum of 3 copies of data are replicated).

· Continuous and consistent Back-Up & Point-In-Time recovery of data.

· Fine-Grained Monitoring for a precise and instant visibility to the database and hardware metrics to stay ahead of any issues that could impact performance and user experience.

· Automatic Sharing helps to scale up or out across a range of instance size with no down time.

