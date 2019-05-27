Leading innovation in customer identity and access management

LoginRadius is an enterprise-grade identity platform serving over 3,000 businesses. Based in Jaipur and Vancouver, Canada, LoginRadius was founded by Rakesh Soni and Deepak Gupta. The brand’s cloud-hosted service provides the platform to securely manage and transact with billions of customer identities while keeping privacy and compliance regulations in mind. “This platform helps companies deliver a connected customer experience, create an integrated marketing ecosystem, and centralise customer data to define a unified profile and better manage their customer identities,” says Rakesh Soni, CEO, LoginRadius.

Soni explians that Loginradius was started with the mission to ‘simplify’ the way in which businesses and their customers, from around the world, can effectively and efficiently connect in this age of globalisation. The company largely focuses on PSUs, large enterprises and enterprise B2C companies as their target customer segment. “Most of our clients are growing, especially those in the media and publications, retail and consumer, and travel and hospitality sectors, and LoginRadius recognises the need for a highly scalable and adaptable platform that can grow with them,” adds Soni.

The client list includes names like Conde Nast, Viacom, Vogue India, Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC), Weather Network, 21st Century Fox and more. The platform has been deployed on new and legacy applications across multiple channels including web, mobile, IoT, POS and kiosks.

Leveraging over 200 pre-built integrations and CIAM-focused data security, LoginRadius enables businesses with unified customer registration, login, and self-service experience.

“Customer identity is at the intersection of security, digital business, and compliance. This requires significant expertise to build and maintain in-house, resulting in an extended go-to market time,” says Deepak Gupta, CTO and Co-founder, pointing out that LoginRadius provides the answer to this critical challenge with its out-of-the-box solution.

Soni informs that the company’s cloud-hosted service provides the platform to securely manage and transact with billions of customer identities while keeping privacy and compliance regulations, such as GDPR, in mind. The LoginRadius platform is currently managing 1 billion logins and over 6.5 billion API calls every month, along with which they have delivered an industry-record peak load of 150,000 logins and signups per second. The company has also added six new data centres in the last one year, with a total of 35 data centres worldwide and achieved 100 per cent DNS uptime.

“We want to continue leading the innovation in the CIAM space and will do so by staying on top of industry trends. With the recent series A funding, we have an action plan in place to increase adoption of our technology globally, including in India, and to establish LoginRadius as the most trusted brand when it comes to managing and securing digital identities. In 2018, the company has raised $17 million Series A funding, led by ForgePoint Capital and Microsoft’s venture fund, M12,” mentions Soni.

With increasing customer experience expectations and growing cybersecurity threats, enterprises need a modern cloud-based identity platform that can be the foundation for digital transformation and provide peace of mind when it comes to security. “This funding is a testament of LoginRadius’ ability to deliver on this promise to our customers and sets the foundation for our future growth,” points out Soni.

With technological advancements, data has been exponentially growing over the past decade. However, due to its authenticity and volume, data privacy is one of the biggest concerns in today’s world. According to Soni, the LoginRadius CIAM platform is designed with security as the highest priority, ensuring that customer data and identity are protected without sacrificing performance, availability, or scalability. “With digital transformation rapidly changing the business landscape, customers are demanding more personalised experiences without increasing security risks to their personal information. This requires CIAM platforms to be more transparent about the data they collect, how it is being used, and how it is being protected. LoginRadius’ CIAM solution currently holds hosting and data security approval for all of the most commonly used compliances,” he avers.

