DigiCert selected to provide PKI based security services for the TIP OpenWiFi initiative

DigiCert, a provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, has announced that it has been selected by the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to provide global PKI-based security services for TIP’s OpenWiFi platform. The DigiCert IoT Device Manager, built on the DigiCert ONE platform, will provide highly scalable, fully automated digital certificate management to advance OpenWiFi’s goal of expanding next-generation Wi-Fi accessibility.

“We are excited to be working collaboratively with TIP to enable zero-touch provisioning for the OpenWiFi platform and support its goals of improving Wi-Fi whitebox solutions for small and medium-sized businesses,” said Kris Singh, loT Security, Global Director, DigiCert .

“TIP’s rollout of a secure RootCA infrastructure is a key enabler of true disaggregation and multi-vendor support for OpenWiFi. DigiCert and its DigiCert ONE platform offer the right mix of services, infrastructure and experience to support TIP’s global rollout of PKI for OpenWiFi Access Points that have gone through TIP’s Test and Validation process,” said David Hutton, Chief Engineer, Telecom Infra Project.

