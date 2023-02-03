Digisol Systems supplies Copper and Fibre Cabling Solutions to Mumbai Metro Project

DIGISOL Systems Ltd, a leading provider of Made In India IT Networking Products and Solutions is proud to announce that they have contributed to one of a milestone development by supplying the DIGISOL Multi-Mode Unitube Armoured Cable and DIGISOL Solid Cable, Cat6 UTP, 4 Pair for the networking requirement of Mumbai Metro.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) launched two new Mumbai Metro lines, Line 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West D.N. Nagar) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) to benefit Mumbaikars as they are expected to reduce traffic on Link Road and Western Express Highway. Hon’ble Prime Minister along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Mumbai Metro Rail lines 2A and 7 built at a cost of around ₹12,600 crores. These lines comprise a 35 km-long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar in suburban Mumbai.

As these Metro Trains are aligned with the government’s vision of Vocal for Local, MMRDA decided to go with products/ brands that not only provide high-quality products but are also Made in India. Digisol has also provided its products in various other metro projects like Nagpur, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.

DIGISOL Multi Mode, Unitube Armoured Cable – DIGISOL Multi-Mode Unitube Armoured Cable is a Direct Burial Cable with Thixotropic jelly in a Central Loose tube to prevent Water ingress and Armour with High-Quality Electro Chromium Corrugated Steel Tape. Embedded Strength members by using 2 steel wires provide better tensile strength and anti-buckling properties. Available in UV HDPE Sheath and LSZH Sheath.

DIGISOL Solid Cable, Cat6 UTP, 4 Pair, 23AWG, Grey, 305m – DIGISOL Cat6 4 Pair UTP Cable has been designed for horizontal cabling networks for the transmission of high-speed data, digital and analog, voice and video signals over LANs. Supports gigabit ethernet (1000 Base-T) standard suitable for noisy environments, high EMI interference surroundings and complies to the requirement of ANSI/TIA-568-C.2 and ISO/IEC 11801. Performance verified upto 250MHz.

Digisol believes in constant innovation and has continued to strengthen its foothold in the IT networking industry by introducing a new range of IT networking products. The company has previously introduced many Made in India products under the Structured Cabling product category and has recently launched Made in India FTTH range of products. Digisol is committed to the government’s vision for Vocal for Local and its parent company Smartlink Holdings has always encouraged local manufacturing in the Indian IT Sector for the past 3 decades to create an IT manufacturing ecosystem for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

DIGISOL’s range of products includes FTTH Solutions (Fiber to the Home), Wireless (Wi-Fi) Solutions, Switching Solutions, and SCS in Copper & Fiber.