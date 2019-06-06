Dimension data implements digital infrastructure project at Vidya Mandir Society’s educational institutions

Dimension Data, a technology integrator and managed services provider announced that it has enabled Vidya Mandir Society’s educational institution’s group of schools to leverage technology to transform its education system. The institution has set a clear technology roadmap to provide enhanced facilities to its students and staff in Birla High School, Sushila Birla Girls’ School and Birla High School (Mukundapur). Dimension Data successfully designed and implemented a digital infrastructure project that enables the institute to replace traditional ‘rote learning’ with a meaningful, associative and active learning approach.

Vidya Mandir Society wanted to inculcate an in-class research and group learning environment across its campuses, making the sessions more interactive and immersive for students. The introduction of mobile tablets helped foster Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), in turn bolstering the objectives of inquiry-based learning, associative skills, creative assimilation and communication. This required an agile and flexible digital infrastructure that could ensure seamless and continuous connectivity.

Dimension Data designed and implemented a future-ready infrastructure underpinned by security for the schools, including the upcoming Birla High School in Mukundapur. The new infrastructure boasts features such as smart attendance, online assignments and assessments portals, hence, converting the traditional education system into a smart education system that encourages and advocates active learning. The new system has also reduced the time spent by teachers to assess assignments. Teachers now have more time to focus on coaching students. Students in turn are able to flourish and excel in their studies, bringing the school prominence.

“The Vidya Mandir Society has always strived to give its students the best possible learning experience. We want to supplement the traditional learning environment by delivering online instructional content, beyond classroom walls. Apart from instilling 21st century skills that prepare students for the future, this will also help enhance IT fluency such as effective online search techniques, and communication skills via digital media among the students. The new infrastructure designed and set up by Dimension Data will also enable facilities such as audio and video collaboration tools, virtual classrooms and e-learning modules and much more as the need arises,” said Brigadier V.N.Chaturvedi, Secretary General, Vidya Mandir Society.

“Learning is a journey and it needs to be made relevant, interactive and available anytime and anywhere for students. To sharpen their skills and be prepared for future tasks, students must be able to access the information and knowledge they seek in a timely and efficient manner. In line with that principle, the Vidya Mandir Society wanted to transform their campuses to deliver enhanced learning. The digital solutions implemented by Dimension Data provides a policy-based automated infrastructure to securely connect the users, students and teachers to the cloud. This implementation has simplified the school’s IT operations at the same time providing better visibility of their connectivity and systems. The school will now be better equipped in delivering new services quickly to their users with the agility and flexibility of the infrastructure,” said Raghuveer HR, Director Sales, Dimension Data India.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]