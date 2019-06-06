Flock expands senior leadership team

Flock, a real-time communication and collaboration platform has beefed up its leadership team through the hire of Ryan Kelly and Nick D’Ascensao. These new senior-level hires will help Flock further strengthen the business as well as support the company’s global expansion.

Ryan Kelly, will serve as Vice President, Global Marketing and will be responsible for building out a global brand along with taking care of the company’s self-service revenue generation. Prior to his current assignment, Ryan served as VP, Marketing at Nanigans, Facebook’s leading marketing partner and cross-channel buying platform. At Nanigans, he leveraged his passion for data-driven marketing to build high performing teams that delivered real, qualitative results. Ryan has also held marketing leadership positions at business-to-consumer brands. He is a results-oriented marketing leader specializing in implementing successful go-to-market and growth strategies.

Nick D’Ascensao, has joined as Vice President, Global Sales and will primarily be responsible for building the sales organization to support new revenue growth across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Prior to his current assignment, Nick was associated with ezCater, where he was responsible for driving the company’s sales efforts. Nick is a Boston technology sales leader who has carved out a niche for himself in terms of helping companies become category winners in highly contested markets. The past three companies Nick has helped build in the Boston area include Criteo, Jumptap (acquired by Millennial Media for $200M+), and ezCater (recently raised $150M at a $1.25B valuation). Driven by data, insights, processes, and people development he has been able to build sales organizations to compete and unseat giants.

Commenting on the expansion of the team, Sam Mallikarjunan, Chief Revenue Officer, Flock said, “I am pleased to welcome Ryan and Nick to the Flock family. With the real-time communication and collaboration industry seeing increased adoption, we are building a solid team to ensure streamlined growth. Both join us with a rich range of experience from the continuously evolving start up space and I look forward to working with them to further scale our business.”

With the team collaboration market expected to clock a net worth of USD 49.51 billion by 2021, Flock is projected to grow by almost 200% YoY. Over the last one year alone, Flock has seen its daily active users rise by 64%, weekly active users grow by 58% and weekly active teams increase by more than 28%.

