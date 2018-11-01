Dimension Data Launches Annual ‘Tech Trends’ Forecast for 2019

Dimension Data, the USD 8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider, today launched its Tech Trends 2019 Report developed by its team of technology experts. It identifies fundamental industry trends that will come to define the business technology landscape in 2019 across customer experience, cybersecurity, digital business, digital infrastructure, digital workplace, technology futures, and services. In the report, Group CTO Ettienne Reinecke claims that 2019 will finally see digital transformation become a reality and predicts a spate of industry-wide disruption as innovative companies see long-term projects bear fruit.

The often referenced but rarely accomplished transformation projects will start coming to life thanks to the maturity of game-changing technologies like AI, machine learning and robotic process automation.

Commenting on the report, Kiran Bhagwanani, CEO of South Asia, Japan, NZ, Dimension Data, said: “The world of enterprise technology is constantly evolving as the application and adoption of disruptive technologies become more widespread. Empowering employees, the use of accurate data, intelligent and connected applications, and technology delivered as-a-cloud-based or managed service are all at the forefront of the technology trends for 2019. We intimately understand the role new technologies can play, and we work very closely with experts across industries to help our clients make the best decisions for their businesses.”

“That’s starting to change. The application of disruptive technologies is becoming more pervasive and their adoption is growing steadily. We’ll see the most innovative companies showing off truly impactful examples of digital transformation in action in 2019 with many more coming to the market over the next three years. They will then become so firmly embedded in the core processes and technologies we use that we’ll consider them commonplace. 2019 is the year that trailblazers will pull-away from fast-followers and we start to see significant power shifts across industries.”

The report, Tech Trends 2019 also identifies five further trends that will come to define the business technology landscape in 2019 which include:

· Robotic process automation will reshape customer experience: The exponential growth in robotic process automation – such as machine learning, AI, and heuristic neural networks – will give companies the ability to combine scenarios, increase understanding, and make real-time predictive decisions about their customers’ needs and behaviours.

· Organisations will focus on cloud-based cybersecurity platforms: Regular high-profile cyber security breaches in 2018 will cause cloud-based security providers to gain traction in 2019. Cloud-based security systems are built with open APIs, meaning security teams can integrate new technologies into the platform quickly and with relative ease. This will ensure clients can keep up with the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

· Infrastructure will become programmable from end to end: Companies will start subscribing to multiple cloud platforms and increasing their use of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). End-to-end programmability means organisations will be able to quickly adapt to changing business landscape and demand more from their applications and data.

· Applications will become more intelligent and customised: In the coming year, we’ll see applications gathering input from users and making changes to their own functionality to improve the user experience. Artificial intelligence and machine learning will play a significant role in helping employees work more productively.

· The value of data will become the centre of the value universe: In the coming period, the focus will increasingly shift to the true value of data, driving a renewed quest to embed telemetry, collect and enrich data. It is data that will form the core of true digital transformation and become the source of new revenue streams that will surpass traditional revenue streams. This will lead to a change in information architectures, with the need to establish rich data starting to drive IT investments.

Download our full report to find out more about each technology trend.

