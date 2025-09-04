Express Computer

dMACQ Software unveils DMS+ to transform enterprise document management 

dMACQ Software announced the official launch of DMS+, its next-generation, AI-driven document management system designed to help organisations securely store or organise and retrieve critical information in minutes. 

DMS+ harnesses artificial intelligence to automate document classification, deliver lightning-fast search and enforce robust security controls which empowers teams to accelerate audit readiness, ensure compliance with regulations (including the DPDP Act) and eliminate the risk of misplaced or mismanaged files.

Complete document lifecycle with DMS+: From Creation to Archiving, DMS+ Streamlines Every Step with Automation, Security and Collaboration with the power of AI.

Key features & benefits 

  1. Create
  • Document capture – Digitise, upload, or import documents quickly.
  • Bulk uploading (AI-assisted) – Upload thousands of documents at once with AI-based smart mapping and field recognition.
  • Microsoft 365 integration – Create and manage documents directly with Office tools.
  • Manage PDF (AI-powered) – View, edit, merge and manage PDF files with AI-assisted text recognition and intelligent editing suggestions.
  1. Classify
  • Auto-tagging / Document classification (AI-powered) – Use machine learning to smartly tag documents with metadata.
  • Document indexing (AI-enhanced) – Automatically categorise documents based on AI-driven content analysis.
  • Doctype and Master – Link document types with master records; AI ensures consistency and flags anomalies.
  1. Secure
  • Access controls / Permissions / Role-based access – Secure role-based access.
  • Audit trail – AI can detect unusual patterns or flag suspicious activity in logs.
  • Document security / Secure data storage – Encryption, with AI threat detection for unusual access behaviour.
  • Version history – Track and restore previous versions, with AI suggesting the best version based on usage or content analysis.
  1. Sign
  • Electronic / Digital signature support – Sign documents securely.
  • AI validation – AI can detect inconsistencies or potential errors before signing (e.g., missing pages, fields).
  1. Collaborate
  • File sharing – Secure document sharing with AI recommending recipients based on context.
  • Collaboration tools – Simultaneous editing, comments, version control.
  • Annotation (AI-assisted) – Use AI to suggest highlights, summarise comments, or auto-flag key sections.
  1. Automate
  • Workflow automation / Process automation (AI-driven) – Create intelligent workflows with predictive routing and smart branching based on content.
  • Reminders / Alerts / Notifications (AI-optimised) – Smart reminders triggered by behavioural patterns or priorities.
  • Maker-Checker process – Add approval layers with AI validating step completions and dependencies.
  1. Search
  • Full text search / Search functionality – Powerful search across all document contents.
  • Quick & Advanced search (AI-enhanced) – Smart filters and predictive search suggestions.
  • Optical Character Recognition (AI-based OCR) – Extract text from scanned images with AI correcting OCR errors.
  • Intelligent / AI-driven search – Use contextual AI to return more relevant results based on previous searches, user behaviour and document relevance.
  1. Publish
  • Integration capabilities (AI-supported) – Share or connect with ERP, CRM, etc., with AI matching metadata and resolving conflicts automatically.
  1. Analyse
  • Reporting & Statistics (AI analytics) – Generate intelligent reports with automated trend detection and performance insights.
  • Activity dashboard / Tracking (AI-assisted) – Real-time monitoring with AI highlighting bottlenecks or anomalies.
  • Missing reports (AI detection) – AI identifies missing or incomplete documents.
  • Expiry reports (AI alerts) – Predict and alert on upcoming expirations, suggest actions.
  1. Retain
  • Archiving & Retention / Lifecycle management (AI-powered) – AI sets optimal retention policies based on regulations, document types and usage.
  • Auto-renewal and disposal rules – AI can recommend when to archive, delete, or extend document lifecycles.
  1. Archive
  • Backup and recovery / File recovery – Secure archiving with AI-driven integrity checks and smart restoration suggestions.
  • Scalability (AI-optimised) – AI ensures performance tuning and load balancing during high usage or storage spikes.

“With businesses facing ever-growing volumes of digital documents, DMS+ transforms how enterprises manage, secure and leverage their information,” said Srikant Krishnan, co-founder/CEO of dMACQ Software. “Our AI-driven platform not only slashes retrieval times, but it also ensures organisations remain audit-ready and compliant in today’s dynamic regulatory landscape.” 

Proven results across industries 

More than 300 customers in 10+ countries—from banking and finance to healthcare, HR and legal services have already adopted DMS+, reporting: 

  • 2–3× boost in employee productivity 
  • 70% reduction in physical infrastructure costs 
  • 80% tighter control over sensitive information 
  • 100% mitigation of key compliance risks 

