Dozee Health Monitoring Systems offers free devices to track respiratory health to quarantined Bangaloreans

Dozee, is a contact-free health monitor that tracks heartbeat, respiration, sleep, and stress-recovery with medical-grade 98.4% accuracy. Dozee has announced offering free devices to those quarantined in Bangalore. The brand has witnessed 5 requests within 15 minutes of the announcement. It is the only device that gives continuous respiration data, that too without the need of wires or any technical expertise. Dozee is a device that has a thin sensor sheet that goes below the mattress. This initiative is supported by Duroflex , a sleep solutions brand with over five decades of expertise in making premium mattresses and sleep accessories.

This activity will help in proactive health monitoring at this crucial hour as vitals can be checked at home, doctors can check their health remotely and possibly flag off health deterioration in advance. Those in self-quarantine or with a potential risk can monitor their health on an ongoing basis at home. Since our healthcare system, hospitals, etc. are working tirelessly towards fighting the virus, doctors can check their vitals, heart rate, stress levels, breath rate, etc. remotely. One can remotely monitor the health of their loved ones and thereby reduce anxiety related to their health.

Launched in mid-2019, Dozee is available on both Amazon.in & its website. Dozee has also been backed by reputed companies like Qualcomm and Department of Biotechnology – Govt of India – BIRAC and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for product development and acceleration. This Bengaluru based healthcare startup is the brainchild of Mr. Mudit Dandwate and Mr. Gaurav Parchani, both IIT alumni.

Mr. Mudit Dandwate, CEO, Dozee, states, “This initiative will help Bangalore residents to monitor their health on an ongoing basis in the comfort of their homes. This is enabling care at home, unlocking the value of telemedicine and reducing pressure on our healthcare system. Our aim is to be a health companion to all Indians and this is a small step towards the residents facing a lockdown in Bangalore. Continuing our objective we are closely working with NGOs, hotels, hospitals to create step-down ICU set up using Dozee.”

Mathew Chandy, Sleep Evangelist, and Managing Director, Duroflex said “As a company, we are deeply invested in providing our consumers with innovative sleep solutions. In daunting times like these, the well-being of our consumers our top priority. Along with the measures taken by us at a company level, we are excited to partner with Dozee to offer free health monitoring devices to help quarantined residents in Bangalore monitor their progress during this pandemic. With this common goal in mind, we hope to help consumers keep track of their health while at home and help them sleep better.