DPhi secures seed funding of INR 2.4 Cr from Selçuk Boydak, a serial AI entrepreneur

The global AI community, DPhi announced that it has raised strategic seed funding of €300,000 (INR 2.4 Cr) from Selçuk Boydak, a serial AI entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. Selçuk has been successfully building innovative companies for over 20 years, primarily in Switzerland, and is currently focusing on the global roll-out of a unique AI ecosystem.

DPhi is a global AI community with headquarters in Belgium and India. It started with the vision to make AI education accessible to everyone and build AI for good to solve key challenges of humanity. As part of its community initiatives, DPhi provides free AI and data science courses by industry experts from large tech companies or startups worldwide. Over 100K+ learners from 150+ countries have benefited since its inception in 2020. The impact of DPhi extends beyond education; its Crowdsourcing AI Platform empowers the community members to apply their skills to solve real-world problems. It fostered AI-driven innovation among several leading companies and solved meaningful problems, including predicting earthquakes to save lives, safeguarding NFTs, and building an AI-powered lens for the blind. Soon the company will launch a global AI marketplace with ready-to-use AI solutions (algorithms) built by the best data scientists worldwide.

As part of this strategic investment, DPhi will intensify its collaboration with the Swiss scale-up companies AI Business School and Global AI Hub to create a unique global AI ecosystem. The joint mission is to prepare the world for the AI era and develop the next generation of AI entrepreneurs and changemakers.

Commenting on this development, DPhi’s founder Chanukya, said, “There is a significant vacuum in the industry as a result of which companies struggle to drive impact with AI projects. Organizations often find it hard to build robust AI expertise, and over 85% of projects fail to drive impact. Right now, the adoption of AI that we are seeing is just due to the application of AI at large tech companies. We are yet to harness the full potential of AI across industries and companies of all sizes. As AI is rapidly evolving, its education, awareness, and adoption of development practices are more important than ever for each one of us. With DPhi, we aim to prepare the world for the AI era by educating and building AI for the people, by the people.”

He further adds “Today, every company is a tech company. Soon, every company will be AI-driven, and DPhi will equip them with AI essentials. We were humbled by the interest from a few notable investors and delighted to close this particular strategic investment. It is extremely relevant to us, aligns with our community-driven approach, and allows us to expand rapidly. Selçuk’s business leadership and our collaboration with his Swiss AI scale-ups will enable us to surge our impact in shaping the future of the AI ecosystem.”

Selçuk Boydak, says “I am excited to join forces with DPhi, its visionary leaders and talented team. Together we will create the leading global AI community, educating and actively supporting the next generation of AI talents and entrepreneurs around the world”.

DPhi is currently backed by Start it @KBC, Startup Chile, and Microsoft for Startups. Its recent inclusion in Startup Chile program supported by the Chilean government further empowers them to establish a strong presence and carve out an AI strategy for the underserved Latin American region.

As DPhi continues to empower the global AI ecosystem, Chanukya and the team at DPhi thank their community and contributors for being core to every small or significant impact they’ve made so far.

