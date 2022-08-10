Express Computer

WiJungle Receives ICSA Labs Certification; Becomes First Make In India Cyber Security Product to have both BIS & ICSA

WiJungle- the world’s first unified cyber security platform, has recently announced that it has received ICSA Labs Firewall Certification. With the achievement of this milestone, WiJungle has become the first and only Indian cybersecurity Product to attain both the ICSA certification and the BIS certification, proving its credibility to global organisations.

ICSA Labs, an independent, third-party security product testing and certification entity, performed the rigorous certification. The ICSA Labs certification aims to elevate user and enterprise trust in cybersecurity solutions. The accreditation has verified WiJungle’s strong credentials in the enterprise network and cybersecurity market and set a benchmark for homegrown startups to strive for in their pursuit of global acceptance.

Being recognised with a US certification will allow WiJungle to attain global acceptance and overcome the gap between global organisations and homegrown products, transcending the strong bias in national & international markets against local innovations. As a stamp of approval, the ICSA certification will enable WiJungle to accelerate its global expansion plans and supply its cybersecurity solutions worldwide.

“We are honoured to receive the ICSA Labs certification after undergoing meticulous testing through the highly accredited test facility. The ICSA certification shall accelerate our expansion into international markets. We are pleased to become the first Make in India Cyber Security Product to receive both ICSA and BIS certification. Customers can use our cybersecurity solutions with a high degree of confidence now, knowing they are using a product that has been tested by a credible organisation,” said Karmesh Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of WiJungle.

In light of burgeoning online threats to governments and corporations that hold severe implications for national and corporate data security, cybersecurity solutions have witnessed an exponential demand. Since these organisations contain vast amounts of highly-sensitive data, they cannot afford to have their security compromised. The ICSA certification validates the strength and performance of diverse cybersecurity solutions in meeting complex and critical requirements of organisations, allowing them to buy credible solutions.

Founded by Karmesh Gupta and Praveen Gupta, WiJungle consolidates diverse security functions of multiple security products, enabling organisations to secure and strengthen their entire network using a single window. The tech-driven cybersecurity platform offers a comprehensive security stack encompassing solutions such as Network Firewall, Web Application Firewall, SD-WAN, Data Leak Prevention, Hotspot Gateway, Load Balancer, Anti-DDoS, and Vulnerability Assessment, among others.

The cybersecurity startup develops and markets unified security solutions to the government and private giants across all major industry verticals like hospitality, healthcare, defence, education, and ITES, among others. Additionally, the company has featured among the highest-rated security vendors in Gartner Global Reports.

Recently, WiJungle successfully mitigated over 3 billion cyber threats across its customer base, strengthening its digital infrastructure. Additionally, the cybersecurity startup raised seed funding at a valuation of $22 million from SOSV, a global venture capital firm based in the United States. With the ICSA Labs certification, the unified cyber security platform aims to begin its aggressive expansion.

