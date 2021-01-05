Dukaan – Made in India app witnesses 4.3 million downloads in six months

Read Article

Dukaan – a Made in India app is a brainchild of a young man named Suumit Shah from the village situated in Satara district in Maharashtra that has led the way and helped small businesses find some semblance of normalcy. Such has been the impact of this app that it has witnessed 4.3 million downloads in just six months.

Dukaan has enabled local stores to become digital and use social media channels to sell their products or services using their smartphone. All a ‘dukandaar’ needs to do is download the app and then register their business. This process takes less than 30 seconds literally. Each seller gets a custom store link where they can showcase all their products or services and the link of the store can be shared with customers using WhatsApp or any other social media platforms for direct orders.

“Dukaan has stepped in to fill the vacuum that has always been felt by India’s small and medium entrepreneurs. The app has understood the shortcomings and the inhibitions that people have faced with technology and hence, this solution has benefitted them,” says, Suumit, CEO Dukaan.

The app allows offline stores to sell their products and services online through WhatsApp. Not only this, the shopkeepers can make catalogues of the products on your phone and then share it with the potential customer. It caters to a wide range of businesses – ranging from grocery shops to restaurants, from fruits and vegetable stores to electronics shops and jewelry and furniture stores.

