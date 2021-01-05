Genpact Acquires Data Engineering and Analytics Firm Enquero

Read Article

Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation announced that it has acquired Enquero, a firm that offers data engineering and data-led digital transformation services.

“Today’s announcement increases the scale and depth of our data and analytics teams and further enhances our capabilities to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of our clients,” said ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan, chief executive officer of Genpact. “I am excited that Arvinder Pal Singh and the very talented Enquero team are joining Genpact at a time when we are seeing strong demand from our clients for exactly these types of solutions to help them navigate and win in challenging markets.”

This acquisition comes as businesses are contending with an ever-increasing volume and complexity of data – external and internal, structured and unstructured. In an environment where organizations across industries and geographies are experiencing unprecedented volatility — from supply and demand challenges, to seismic shifts in customer expectations and business models – the smart use of data at the core of an organization will be critical to business growth.

With notable strengths in industries such as high tech and consumer goods, Enquero extends Genpact’s strong foundation of existing capabilities in delivering end-to-end transformation to enterprise clients. These capabilities make the acquisition of Enquero especially timely as many businesses are looking to harness data, cloud technologies, and analytics to drive growth and be more resilient, agile, and connected.

“Enquero enables our clients’ strategies to succeed through orchestrating data, process, and technology in a connected digital ecosystem. We started Enquero in 2014 in Silicon Valley to help organizations better leverage data and cloud technologies,” said Enquero Chief Executive Officer Arvinder Pal Singh. “Joining Genpact is the logical next step for us. Genpact’s domain, process and technology leadership, global footprint, scale, and extensive client base will help both Genpact and Enquero, as a combined force, scale our solutions to transform even more organizations.”

Singh will continue to lead the business, which will be rebranded Enquero, a Genpact company, and all Enquero employees will join Genpact.

