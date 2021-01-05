Meity’s achievements in the year of COVID-19

Read Article

Major e-Governance programmes and activities undertaken by MeitY ( Ministry of Electronics & IT) during 2020, including the support given during the pandemic, are as follows:

Aarogya Setu, contact tracing app, has been downloaded 16.71 crore times (Android, iOS and KaiOS) and has successfully predicted a large number of potential COVID-19 hotspots.

MyGov platform reached over 1.45 crore registered users, with more than 10 crore users across social media platforms; key initiatives include Saathi Chat Bot, Positive Harmonies, MyGov Podcast Fact Checker, Whatsapp Chatbot, Telegram outreach etc. and various innovative challenges such as Shri Shakti Challenge, Drug Discovery challenge, AI challenge etc.

DigiLocker, the digital platform for issuance and verification of documents issued by Government and private departments, achieved 5.19 crore registered users; over 426 crore documents have been issued from 722 Issuer organisations.

National Center for Geo-Informatics (NCoG), a Geographical Information System (GIS) platform, has completed over 550 projects for 29 Central Ministries, Departments & Agencies and, 19 State Governments and UTs.

Learning Management System (LMS) has conducted 2,337 e-classes and 5,540 e-content provided for over 15 lakh learners from 73 organisations.

UMANG, a mobile app (Android, iOS and KaiOS), is a unified platform aggregating major govt services (center, state and local bodies); 2084 services are available and the app is integrated with Aadhaar, DigiLocker, Payment Gateway etc.

Open Forge, a software repository and collaborative platform for software developers for managing project lifecycle, has 1,625 registered projects, 3,163 repositories, 7,524 developers and 1.86 lakh commits on the platform.

India’s first global summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020, was inaugurated by Prime Minister and featured 320+ keynote speakers from 21 countries with over 79,000+ registered users from 147 countries for the virtual summit; AI Startup Challenge saw participation from 299 startups, out of which 21 startups (15 winners and 6 special mentions).

Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge was launched for 9 categories (Business, eLearning, Entertainment, Games, Health etc.); over 6,900 entries were received, out of which 24 apps in various categories were awarded and 20 other apps were given Special Mention.

Digital Skilling initiative launched by MeitY and NASSCOM in emerging technologies; the initiative aims to cover 7 lakh IT professionals in the next 5 years.

Jan Dhan Yojana – 41.49 crore beneficiaries with about Rs 1.32 lakh crore balance; 1.26 lakh bank mitras delivering doorstep banking services.

Aadhaar – 127 crore enrollments, with 4,947 e-Authentication and 879 crore e-KYC done.

Electronic Transaction Aggregation & Analysis Layer (eTaal) dashboard (iOS and Android app available) for aggregated view of online transactions through e-Governance projects across Central, State and Local level.

GeM has 1.8 million products and 60,000 services on its platform, offered by 9 lakh sellers and procured by 18,904 registered buyer organisations; transactions worth 74,229 crores have been facilitated with over 57.88% of the order value from MSEs.

Open Government Data (OGD) platform has over 4.57 lakh datasets available to citizens for download; data maintained by 354 Chief Data Officers from 174 Ministry/Departments.

National Language Translation Mission platform has 4 startups undergoing incubation to develop and deploy innovative solutions in Indian languages and stimulate massive public participation.

eHospital, a one stop solution for connecting patients, hospitals and doctors, has been implemented in 418 establishments with about 17.5 crore transactions.

Common Service Centres (CSCs) – about 3.72 lakh operational supported 12 lakh direct and indirect jobs, with over 37,000 women Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

Jeevan Pramaan, a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners to submit their Digital Life Certificates (DLC) online, processed 4.31 crore DLCs till November 2020.

