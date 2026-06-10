Meta and Reliance Industries have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, with Meta set to lease capacity at a new AI-enabled data centre being developed by Reliance in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Under the agreement, Reliance will build a facility with an initial capacity of 168 MW, which Meta will lease to support its growing infrastructure and artificial intelligence workloads. The arrangement also includes options for future expansion.

The development marks Meta’s first AI-focused data centre investment in India and reflects the increasing importance of the country within the company’s global infrastructure strategy. India remains one of Meta’s largest and fastest-growing user markets, while demand for AI computing capacity continues to rise globally.

According to the companies, the Jamnagar facility will be powered by renewable energy and cooled using desalinated seawater. Meta will bear the costs associated with the energy and water required to operate the facility.

The project forms part of Reliance’s broader plans to develop a large-scale data centre campus in Jamnagar. The location has been identified as strategically significant due to its access to energy resources required to support advanced AI infrastructure.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, said the partnership would support the company’s global AI infrastructure expansion while reinforcing its long-term commitment to India.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, described the project as a milestone for India’s digital infrastructure ecosystem and highlighted its potential role in supporting future AI innovation.

The agreement builds on an existing relationship between the two companies. In 2020, Meta invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, and the organisations have since collaborated on initiatives spanning connectivity, digital commerce and artificial intelligence.

Alongside the data centre announcement, Meta also disclosed new renewable energy agreements in India aimed at supporting its expanding infrastructure footprint.

The company has contracted nearly 1 GW of renewable energy capacity through partnerships with CleanMax and Fourth Partner Energy. The agreements include 837 MW of new solar and wind projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka through CleanMax, and 88 MW of solar and wind projects across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh through Fourth Partner Energy.

Meta stated that the renewable energy initiatives, together with Reliance’s plans to power the Jamnagar facility through renewable sources, are intended to support the company’s clean energy objectives and help address value chain emissions associated with its operations in India.

The announcement comes amid growing investment by global technology companies in AI infrastructure, with data centres, power availability and network connectivity emerging as critical factors in supporting next-generation AI services and workloads.