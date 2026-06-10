Zoho unveils indigenous server platform ‘Nathu La’

Zoho Corporation has announced the launch of Nathu La, an indigenously designed server platform developed as part of its broader strategy to build and operate its own technology stack across hardware and software layers.

Designed and developed by Zoho’s engineering team in Nagpur, the server represents the company’s entry into server hardware development after more than five years of research and development. Built on Intel Xeon 6 processors, the platform is intended to support workloads including virtualisation, high-performance computing (HPC), AI inference and storage applications.

According to Zoho, the server delivers performance comparable to existing alternatives while reducing power consumption by 12–18% and lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) by 20–30%. The company expects these efficiencies to contribute to lower infrastructure and AI inference costs across its operations.

The development comes amid growing interest in domestic technology capabilities as India expands its digital infrastructure and data centre ecosystem. While servers remain a critical component of enterprise and cloud infrastructure, much of the underlying design and intellectual property has traditionally originated outside India.

Zoho stated that all intellectual property associated with the Nathu La platform is owned within India. The server’s motherboard and chassis platform have been developed through in-house efforts spanning hardware design, firmware development and systems management.

The platform incorporates customised power delivery systems, an internally developed Data Centre Secure Control Module (DC-SCM), modular chassis configurations and in-house-designed network interface cards (NICs). Assembly has been carried out through Indian electronics manufacturing services (EMS) partners. The company has also filed multiple patents related to thermal management and server architecture.

Shailesh Davey, Chief Executive Officer of Zoho Corporation, said the project reflects the company’s long-term investment in research and development and its focus on building advanced technologies through talent developed in smaller towns and cities.

Zoho plans to deploy the Nathu La platform within its own infrastructure and host its applications on the servers. The company believes tighter integration between hardware and software layers will allow it to optimise workloads, improve operational efficiency, strengthen data governance and manage the growing compute demands associated with artificial intelligence.

The move aligns with Zoho’s long-standing strategy of developing core technology capabilities in-house. Over the past three decades, the company has invested in building and operating key components of its technology stack, ranging from infrastructure and databases to applications and AI capabilities.

As enterprises increasingly evaluate the economics of AI deployment, infrastructure efficiency has become a key consideration. Zoho noted that controlling both the software and hardware layers could help reduce the cost of AI inference while supporting the company’s approach of deploying smaller, workload-specific AI models.

Alongside the server announcement, Zoho highlighted its workforce development efforts through SETU (Student’s Engagement for Transformative Upskilling), a skills initiative operating from its Nagpur office. The programme focuses on Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and aims to develop hardware engineering talent in Tier-2 cities.

According to the company, more than 300 students from engineering institutions across Central India have participated in the programme, with several joining Zoho and contributing to research and development projects, including work on the Nathu La platform.

From a policy perspective, Zoho positions the server as supporting India’s broader objectives around domestic technology development and digital infrastructure. The company stated that the platform has been designed with hardware-rooted security controls and aligns with open-source software policies and local content requirements relevant to government procurement.

The launch reflects a broader industry trend towards greater investment in domestic technology capabilities, particularly in areas such as data centre infrastructure, AI computing and high-performance systems, as organisations seek greater control over performance, cost and supply chain resilience.