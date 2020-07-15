Express Computer


DXC Technology India and employees contribute Rs 2 crores to Fight COVID-19

DXC Technology India and employees contribute Rs 2 crores to Fight COVID-19

Staying true to its commitment of bringing about positive change and helping the community, DXC Technology India along with its employees have contributed Rs. 2 crores to the ‘PM Cares Fund’, a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, such as the COVID-19 crisis.

To help with the COVID-19 relief efforts, DXC Technology has encouraged its employees to contribute and decided to match the amount from the employees’ donation. Many employees have participated in the initiative and contributed to this very important cause.

“The world is dealing with an unprecedented crisis. We are proud to see that our employees have come forwarded and pledged their support. We hope that this contribution can bring some relief to those who are in dire need of support during this difficult time,” said Lokendra Sethi, vice president and India Human Resources leader, DXC Technology.


