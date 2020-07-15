Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Zoho eliminates all third-party trackers and cookies from its properties

Zoho eliminates all third-party trackers and cookies from its properties

NewsInternet
By Express Computer
0 8
Read Article

Zoho has blocked third-party sites on its website to stop adjunct surveillance. This includes removing options to share on social media sites or analysing website visitor data using third-party services. Zoho had to develop its own tools in some cases, but believes that the cost of doing that was worth it.

Surveillance companies, which rely heavily on showing ads to survive, collect user information even from adjunct properties without user’s permission. B2B companies use products and services from surveillance companies in exchange for their users’ data. Earlier this year, Zoho had decided not to follow this industry practice and started eliminating third-party trackers and cookies.

Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist, Zoho, said, “Currently, data privacy is our top concern. We are noticing a trend today, where companies don’t think much before embedding services that are essentially trojan horses masquerading as free services that spy on users. We refer to this as “adjunct surveillance.” We strongly condone this practice and took a stance to entirely block third-party companies across all our properties. This may not be a financially sound decision, but morally this is right decision and we are proud of this. Financial profitability doesn’t mean anything if we are morally bankrupt. We hope other vendors follow us on this path. The pendulum of surveillance has swung too far. It is important to swing the other direction to protect user privacy. We make a simple promise to our customers: We don’t own your data, you do. We will never sell your data. We will never show you ads in our products.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Conference - Cloud: Seize the opportunity to re-model and re-imagine a new world
Register Now 
close-image