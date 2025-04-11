Dynatrace announces early access for joint Google Cloud customers to capabilities enabling real-time, actionable intelligence from data

Dynatrace announced early access for joint Google Cloud customers to its most recent platform innovations. These innovations are powered by the Dynatrace Grail™ data lakehouse that retains context across all data types – including logs, metrics, traces, events, and more – to provide customers with precise, actionable answers.

As organisations embrace cloud-native environments to drive innovation and digital transformation, they must manage volumes of data at an unprecedented scale. Traditional tools struggle to provide real-time insights across these vast and complex data stores, leading to inefficiencies and siloed operations. Dynatrace Grail was developed to address these challenges by transforming complexity into an asset, enabling organisations to extract real-time, actionable intelligence from their data. It brings together observability, security, and business data, allowing businesses to swiftly derive insights, boost operational performance and stay ahead in Google Cloud environments.

With real-time data processing and advanced automation, Grail also helps organisations improve efficiencies to make smarter, data-driven decisions that directly contribute to business growth and competitive advantage. Other key benefits include:

AI-Driven Precision: The combination of Davis® AI and Grail enables accurate, real-time insights for informed decision-making and faster issue resolution.

Scalable Data Processing: Grail's cloud-native architecture delivers the access and speed of hot storage for all data with the cost efficiency of cold-tier storage. It eliminates the time-consuming and costly re-indexing and rehydration operations that are inherent to competitive observability solutions.

Seamless Integration with Google Cloud: Organisations can unify and analyse data within their existing cloud ecosystems, enhancing performance and security.

Organisations can unify and analyse data within their existing cloud ecosystems, enhancing performance and security. Easy Access to Dynatrace Data for Developers: With Google’s Gemini Code Assist, an AI-powered coding assistant that helps developers with various tasks – including code generation, completion, and debugging, directly within their IDEs – developers can access critical Dynatrace data, including data related to potential issues, without disrupting their flow state. This enables faster issue resolution and continuous innovation.

Observability for End-to-End Multimodal AI Models: Users can track and monitor the consumption, cost, and performance of AI services and models provided by Google's Gemini models – a family of multimodal AI models designed to understand and generate text, images, audio, videos, and code – at scale.

Learning from Industry Analysts

“The winners in the digital-first world are those who get their ‘data house’ in order. This requires harnessing large amounts of data, scalable processing and performance, and AI to infer new insights unattainable without such a solution,” said Mitch Ashley, VP and Practice Lead, DevOps and Application Development at The Futurum Group. “Expanding Dynatrace observability and security, along with the power of Grail and Davis® AI, to Google Cloud customers brings a solid platform to tackle these challenges.”

The Google Cloud Vision

“AI-powered observability has the power to transform how organisations manage their cloud-native environments,” said Ritika Suri, Managing Director of AI & Data ISV Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Solutions like Dynatrace Grail, integrated with Google Cloud’s leading AI and infrastructure, enable customers to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and confidently drive innovation.”

The Dynatrace Vision

“Grail has been a game changer for Dynatrace, setting us apart by delivering real-time insights at an unprecedented scale,” said Jay Snyder, SVP of Partners and Alliances, Dynatrace. “By combining the capabilities of Grail with the flexibility and power of Google Cloud, Dynatrace empowers customers to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and achieve their digital transformation goals with confidence.”

The early access program presents a unique opportunity for Google Cloud customers to adopt next-generation observability technology, positioning them at the forefront of cloud-native transformation. Through this integration, enterprises can modernise operations, improve system reliability, and unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency.