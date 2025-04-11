Express Computer

HCLTech and Google Cloud launch Agentic AI solutions

By Express Computer
HCLTech has launched a suite of Agentic AI solutions in collaboration with Google Cloud to help enterprises unlock efficiency and derive enhanced business value from their digital and technology landscapes.

By leveraging Google Agentspace and agentic framework, HCLTech has created a unified platform where agents with the ability to reason, act and adapt can seamlessly interact with data and applications.

“By collaborating with Google Cloud, HCLTech’s Agentic AI solutions leverage advanced cloud capabilities to help enterprises swiftly adapt to market changes and customer demands, ensuring competitiveness in fast-paced industries. Our approach involves creating industry and workflow-specific AI agents that significantly reduce manual intervention, enhance decision-making, proactively resolve issues, improve customer experience and boost loyalty,” said Piyush Saxena, SVP and Global Head, Google Cloud Ecosystem, HCLTech.

“Digital transformation requires technology that can address the specific, complex challenges within an industry,” said Victor Morales, VP of Global System Integrators Partnerships, Google Cloud. “Through Google Cloud’s leading AI technology, HCLTech will deliver solutions that realise the potential of agentic AI and help customers significantly improve everyday work for their employees.”

HCLTech has released 50 Agents on Google Marketplace across multiple industries, transforming various business processes, including IT, HR, customer relationship management, finance and sales. These include HCLTech Insight for manufacturing defect analysis and HCLTech NetSight for network operation optimisation and improved customer experience.

