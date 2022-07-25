Express Computer

Ecom Express to on-board over 50,000 delivery partners across India

News
By Express Computer
Ecom Express, one of India’s leading technology-driven integrated logistics solutions providers to the e-commerce industry, announced that it will be onboarding more than 50,000 delivery partners by the end of September 2022 under its flagship program ‘Ecom Sanjeev’. The company is expecting a spike in e-commerce order deliveries during the festival season and seeks to further strengthen its last-mile capabilities.

Since the launch of ‘Ecom Sanjeev’ in 2021, the company has created massive opportunities for delivery partners – students, homemakers, freelancers, part-timers and those looking to supplement and maximize their income.

By joining Ecom Express network, delivery partners can opt to work in flexible timeslots. Any individual – fresher or experienced – can take up this part-time job by applying online using ‘Ecom Sanjeev’ app available on Google Playstore. The applicant must have a valid driving license and an android smartphone. All personal documents for enrollment can be uploaded through the app and the verification is done at the nearest Ecom Express delivery center. The company will also be onboarding individuals who do not own any means of transportation.

Interested individuals can apply using the Ecom Sanjeev app or send a message saying ‘’Hi’’ on WhatsApp to 7290066666.

Ashish Sikka, Chief Strategy Officer, Ecom Express, said, ‘’When it comes to e-commerce order deliveries, customers expect timely service, and at Ecom Express, we continue to attempt to create better customer experiences. In times when the number of parcels is continuously increasing, owing to industry growth, we have clearly seen the advantage of having gig-workers to help strengthen our delivery capabilities, especially to meet the anticipated surge in customer demand during the festive season. We will continue to expand our delivery partner network and offer them benefits along with earning opportunity through our Ecom Sanjeev program.”

The Company had recently announced hitting the registration mark of 55,000+ delivery partners on its ‘Ecom Sanjeev’ onboarding app.

