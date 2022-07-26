Schneider Electric brings Green Yodha Yatra to Bengaluru; demystifies sustainability in water and wastewater segment  

Aligned to the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s vision of efficient and sustainable water management, Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy automation and management has brought its pan-India roadshow-Green Yodha Yatra to Bengaluru. Creating awareness on the need to ensure sustainability in the water segment, the initiative will serve as a discussion forum to talk about the need to adopt digital technologies for reducing carbon emissions.

Launching the Green Yodha Yatra in Bengaluru, Shri. Rakesh Singh, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development and Water Resources & Irrigation, Govt of Karnataka said, “In a state like Karnataka or a city like Bengaluru, water management becomes even more important and relevant compared to other parts of the country as the state is the second most arid area after Rajasthan and at the same time some parts face severe rainfall. There are still parts of Karnataka where people have to walk to get access to drinking water. There is no dearth of money to implement projects, the need of the hour is to have a vision for effective water management. Let us all work together to make it happen.”

Water utilities today are stressed due to the unavailability of fresh water. This impacts not just industries, but the common man’s access to clean water, which is key to both life and health. Addressing these challenges, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has initiated a sustainable and efficient water management practice for ensuring the availability of safe, reliable, and affordable water. To drive this vision, Schneider Electric, along with APAC, has initiated the Green Yodha Yatra with an aim to reach out directly to water and wastewater organizations in Bengaluru. Through this, the company aims to demystify sustainability in the water and wastewater sectors by providing hands-on experience on the IoT-enabled software and technology- EcoStruxure Automation Expert, word’s first universal automation platform.

Emphasizing on the criticality of digitization and sustainability in water management, Senthil Kumar V, Vice President, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric India said, “At Schneider Electric, sustainability is at the core of our purpose, culture and business as we continue walking on the path of building an inclusive and sustainable world. The Green Yodha initiative has enabled us to raise awareness and encourage the use of sustainable alternatives across segments. We believe that digitisation has the potential to transform industries. The time is now for the WWW segment to leverage this and make impactful decisions to conserve and protect the most precious resource available to humankind. We are honoured to support the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s mission of achieving sustainable water management through our IoT enabled EcoStruxure Automation Expert platform that ensures efficiency, sustainability & resilience in water sector. Our aim is to bridge the gap between different water processes and digitization to make WWW facilities sustainable and efficient. Further, the comprehensive curriculum will provide first-hand experience on software and technologies related to water governance and conservation; efficient operation and management of water and wastewater treatment plants; and efficient desalination processes using digitisation.”

EcoStruxure Automation Expert helps water and wastewater plants overcome efficiency roadblocks by combining complete lifecycle management, seamless IT and OT integration, and improved automation system diagnostics that can future-proof operations across the WWW segment. It can also enable WWW operators to cost-effectively modernize rigid and outdated operations without regard to brand.

Schneider Electric’s Green Yodha initiative was launched in conjunction with the vision of building a community of Eco- Warriors that unite conscious citizens, businesses, and institutions to take collective action to adopt energy efficiency, renewables and solar, automation, digitalization, and a new world of electricity to meet both individual and corporate sustainability goals.