EdTech company, Raising Superstars raises $ 2mn in pre series A funding round led by BLinC Invest

Raising Superstars, a Mumbai-based early childhood EdTech company offering activity-based educational videos that empower parents to engage and teach children aged 0-6, has raised $ 2Mn in a Pre-Series A round from BLinC Invest, a venture capital fund focused on investing in the EdTech and FinTech space. This is the first institutional round for Raising Superstars. The company plans to use the funds to broaden its management team, increase its global presence by localising content, and invest in its technology.

Raising Superstars was founded in 2020 by Mr. Raghav Himatsingka, a Stanford University alumnus and former co-founder of Truckola Technologies, and Shraddha Himatsingka, a Leeds University alumna and former parents’ consultant. The company believes that a child’s emotional and physical health, social skills, and cognitive-linguistic capacities are developed through early exposure and experiences. Owing to its revolutionary product and unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit, the company was featured in Shark Tank India in 2021.

Commenting on the fundraise, Mr. Raghav Himatsingka, Co-Founder & CEO of Raising Superstars, said, “This fundraise is an important milestone for us because it will help us expand our offerings (both vertically and horizontally) and serve our customers better around the world. We are grateful to the BLinC Invest team for expressing confidence in our product. We are excited about what lies ahead.”

Mr. Amit Ratanpal, Founder & MD, BLinC Invest, added, “The Early Childhood Care and Education report 2021 by BLinC Invest depicts a tremendous opportunity in this sector. We believe that Raising Superstars has created a new category in Early Childhood Development by providing a well-researched pedagogy for overall brain development in children between the age group of 0 to 6 years. Our research shows that the activities created by Raising Superstars for early brain development are deeply engaging and will contribute to the student’s future success in school, the workplace, and beyond.”

Industry Overview

Early Childhood Development is critical as maximum brain development occurs between ages 0 to 6 years. The UNICEF Report, ‘Early Moments Matter for Every Child’, states, “The science is clear: A child’s brain is built, not born. The process begins before birth and involves a complex interplay of neural connections shaped by experience and environment. In the early years, these neural connections occur at lightning speed – a speed never again repeated. They establish a foundation of development that will help children grow, learn, and thrive.”

Today, Early Childhood Development learning occurs primarily through informal channels like social media and initiatives taken by small parent communities. Despite being an important aspect of child development and a large opportunity of over $5 Bn, it still remains an unorganized market.

As per National Education Policy 2020, “Over 85% of a child’s cumulative brain development occurs before the age of 6, indicating the critical importance of appropriate care and stimulation of the brain in the early years to ensure healthy brain development and growth.”