Infinity Learn partners with Agora to expand online education access in remote Indian cities

India’s Fastest growing Edtech Platform, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, has partnered with Agora Inc., a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, to scale online education across the country. This partnership will enable Infinity Learn to provide easy and hassle-free online classes across through live chats and calls.

Infinity Learn chose to partner with Agora because they needed a real-time solution that could seamlessly scale with their growing business needs and operate in areas with low internet connectivity. Their primary challenges were scaling live online classes to reach students in remote corners of the country with poor local network quality. Finding a solution that provided easy customization, reliability in challenging network conditions, and a hassle-free experience for teachers and students was the need of the hour. By partnering with Agora, Infinity Learn was able to stream seamlessly in areas with poor network connectivity and also recorded a 99.5% call success rate under all local network conditions and class occupancy.

“Real-time engagement technology has been pivotal in expanding our reach to every part of the country. Infinity Learn’s virtual classroom now accommodates over 100 students per class, a huge milestone for us. Working with Agora, we saw a 3X growth in the usage of interactive features, showcasing how technology creates engaging experiences for students and teachers. Combining Agora’s real-time engagement APIs with our commitment to academic rigor and immersive learning, we redefine online education. Our comprehensive curriculum and immersive features provide unparalleled educational experiences, preparing students for success. We continue to innovate, shaping the future of education and empowering students to thrive in a digital era.” – Ujjwal Singh, President & CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.

Through its partnership with Agora and utilization of the Flexible Classroom solution, Infinity Learn has created seamless online interactions that foster a transformative teaching and learning experience. Agora’s technology solutions have enabled Infinity Learn to swiftly build and customize a full-featured virtual classroom, empowering educators with complete control over class sessions and access to interactive features. This unique combination of advanced technology and passionate teachers facilitates good teaching and good learning, promoting active engagement, personalized attention, and effective communication. The collaborative effort ensures that students receive high-quality instruction, inspiring curiosity and nurturing a love for learning in a dynamic and interactive virtual environment. Infinity Learn continues to revolutionize education by leveraging technology and dedicated educators, making learning accessible, engaging, and effective for students across India.

Ranga Jagannath, Sr. Director – Growth, Agora, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Infinity Learn, stating that it presents a thrilling chance to transform online education in India. Ranga emphasized that “Agora’s cutting-edge software development kits (SDKs) have facilitated seamless audio-visual sessions, while their range of advanced digital classroom tools has made teaching a gratifying experience for educators and a delightful one for students. Being involved in Infinity Learn’s mission to make education widespread in India fills us with excitement and joy.”

With a strong technology backbone in place, Infinity Learn is on a mission to digitally educate over 300 million learners across India. Over the last few years, it has set the bar high on how learning is delivered virtually and consumed at scale in India.