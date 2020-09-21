Edtech startup Teachmint witnesses 20x month-on-month growth

Read Article

Over the past six months, the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus have led to unprecedented challenges for India’s education industry stakeholders. Among various categories of educators, individual tutors and coaching operators were probably worst hit due to the Covid situation, as they saw a complete shut-down of their offline businesses. Amid this huge crisis, tutors were left with no other option but to move online through whatever tools available. However, the sudden transition from physical to online classes caused problems for the majority of who had to experiment with multiple disconnected tools for teaching online; eventually they ended up feeling overwhelmed and/or frustrated in the process, as none of these tools were exclusively built for the teaching use-case.

In a bid to eliminate the troubles faced by tutors as they shift online and to help them get rid of several fragmented and complex digital tools once and for all, Bengaluru-based ed-tech start-up Teachmint came up with a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform in the form of an all-in-one free live tutoring application. Teachmint has launched a mobile-first video-first app that enables tutors to seamlessly digitise their tutoring business with a simple and familiar mobile experience. Within four months of its launch, the simplistic and effective teaching platform created by Teachmint has been used by more than 75,000 tutors to regain control and authority in their tutoring businesses, by helping them connect to students and continue teaching effectively through the online medium. These tutors and their students are spread across 850+ cities and towns of the country. The startup has seen an enormous 2000 percent + growth in tutors over the past one month.

Mihir Gupta, Founder & CEO, Teachmint says, “At Teachmint, we are on a mission to democratize online education. We strongly believe that the true potential of edtech can only be unlocked with teachers at the forefront. Repeated studies have shown that learning happens best in cohorts where there is a personal touch from the teacher and there is a connection within the cohort- this is something that has been largely missing in the approaches taken by Edtech players so far.”

