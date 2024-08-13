Elastic accelerates SIEM data onboarding with automatic import powered by search AI

Elastic is accelerating the adoption of AI-driven security analytics by automating SIEM data onboarding with Automatic Import. This new feature — the only one of its kind for a security analytics or SIEM solution — automates the development of custom data integrations. With Automatic Import, Elastic Security now adds custom data sources faster than any competing security analytics solution— from up to several days to less than ten minutes— facilitating broader visibility and easier SIEM implementation.

One of Elastic’s largest security customers recently migrated nearly 200 data sources, including many custom technologies. Customers of this scale can now save hundreds of hours of consulting time and weeks to months of implementation time.

“Automatic Import addresses one of the biggest headaches of switching SIEMs: onboarding custom data sources,” said Michelle Abraham, research director, Security and Trust at IDC.

“The feature automates the development of new data integrations, reducing the cost, complexity and stress of migration.”

Automatic Import applies generative AI to expedite labour-intensive SecOps tasks, building on previous Elastic AI-driven security analytics innovations like Elastic AI Assistant, which answers security questions and guides practitioner workflows, and Attack Discovery, which automates alert triage. Elastic can mitigate the security challenges intrinsic to fast-changing environments and messy data due to the company’s ability to handle unstructured data at scale and surface relevant insights via Large Language Models and RAG.

Powered by the Elastic Search AI Platform, Automatic Import provides model-agnostic access to harness the knowledge from large language models (LLMs) and the ability to ground answers in proprietary data using retrieval augmented generation (RAG). This is made possible by the flexibility of Search AI Lake and the company’s expertise in enabling security teams to leverage data of any kind.

“Automatic Import makes building and testing custom data integrations easier, helping us quickly enhance visibility throughout our environment,” said Nate Thompson, Senior Manager, Cybersecurity Analytics & Automation at Dana Inc.

Elastic Security ships with 400+ prebuilt data integrations, and Automatic Import makes it practical to extend visibility beyond these to an evolving array of security-relevant technologies and applications. These integrations normalise data to Elastic Common Schema (ECS), enabling uniform analysis with dashboards, search, alerting, machine learning, and more.

“Establishing visibility across an enterprise IT environment is inherently difficult, but no matter how the attack surface changes, security teams can’t afford to fly blind. Until now, onboarding custom data has been costly and complex,” said Mike Nichols, vice president of product for security at Elastic. “Automatic Import arrives at a critical moment to address these challenges, as organisations explore replacement options for their legacy SIEM tools.”