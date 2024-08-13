Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  PayU and Fynd enter into strategic partnership to Boost Payment Experiences for Merchants in India

PayU and Fynd enter into strategic partnership to Boost Payment Experiences for Merchants in India

News
By Express Computer
0 7

PayU announced its partnership with Fynd to offer enhanced payment experiences for merchants in India. The partnership aligns well with both companies’ commitment to helping Indian merchants become digital-first and unlock new revenue opportunities.

By integrating PayU’s Payment Gateway on its platform, Fynd will enable its extensive network of 2300+ merchants to seamlessly and securely accept payments through 150+ online options, including Affordability & EMI options, credit and debit cards UPI, wallets, net banking. Additionally, Fynd’s merchants and their customers will be able to benefit from PayU’s international payment suite, which is supported by industry-leading transaction success rates, advanced secure technology, and a dedicated customer support team. Furthermore, PayU will extend its advanced Offers Engine platform to Fynd’s merchants, helping them curate and deliver customised offers to their customers, boosting their transactional volumes, driving customer acquisition and retention.

Speaking on the partnership, Nikhil Mehta, Senior VP – Partnerships & Payments Strategy, PayU said, “Our strategic collaboration with Fynd represents a significant step forward in delivering an industry-leading payment solution tailored to the needs of merchants and customers alike. This collaboration is a testament to PayU’s unwavering commitment to innovation, offering a wide range of payment options to merchants, making online payments more accessible, secure, and convenient for them & their customers.”

Ragini Varma, CBO–India, Fynd said, “We are committed to empowering all our sellers with the means to create world-class shopping experiences. Our partnership with PayU’s advanced payments ecosystem will help us make checkouts significantly smoother with more payment options and seamless international payments. This is an important step in improving the merchant experience even further on Fynd Commerce Platform.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image