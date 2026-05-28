Indian Bank partners with OpenText for advanced AI infrastructure & IT service m management solutions

Indian Bank announces the adoption of advanced observability and service management from OpenText to further strengthen Bank’s digital transformation journey and modernise enterprise-wide IT and service management operations.

The objective of this initiative is to increase efficiency, improve the performance of the information technology infrastructure, and equip the Bank to deal with changing compliance requirements.

With increasing demand for compliance, resilience, and improved customer experience, financial institutions are expected to respond efficiently. Customers are also expecting responses to flow seamlessly and on real-time basis. The OpenText OSM solutions will help the Bank to effectively address challenges and opportunities.

“The OpenText OSM platform brings a transformative approach to IT and regulatory management, positioning Indian Bank for sustained growth in an increasingly digital financial landscape,” said Deepak Sarda, Chief Information Officer and Chief General Manager, Indian Bank. “This initiative will improve operational efficiency while enabling innovation across the IT infrastructure and application ecosystem of the Bank.”

This collaboration reinforces Indian Bank’s commitment to leveraging technology-led transformation to deliver efficient, secure, and customer-centric banking services.