ManageEngine partners with ACPL to boost the digital security and performance of Indian businesses

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced that it has joined forces with ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd. This strategic alliance strengthens ManageEngine’s enterprise-grade IT solutions and ACPL’s experience in ensuring compliance, risk reduction and business enablement, producing a dynamic synergy of IT solutions and services for Indian organisations.

ACPL is a leading specialist provider of end-to-end information security solutions. By partnering with ACPL, ManageEngine will continue to deliver its IT management tools to businesses across the country that are looking to take control of their IT. ACPL’s experience, agility and knowledge in technology and implementation will facilitate ManageEngine’s goals of driving the digital acceleration of businesses and strengthening their cybersecurity postures from their foundations.

“The alliance with ManageEngine is in congruence with our vision of being a trustworthy, end-to-end IT provider for organisations looking to enrich and secure their information assets. This partnership has given us the opportunity to enhance the digital infrastructure and cybersecurity of several Indian businesses, aligning with our motto: to promote innovation and improve the economy of our country,” said Madhusudan Kohli, chief information and business officer, ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd.

“Partnering with ACPL has enabled us, as a vendor, to seamlessly deliver and expand our wide portfolio of IT management solutions and services for our customers in India. This collaboration has also strengthened our company’s overall posture by offering expert technical guidance, improved innovation and a strategic advantage. We at ManageEngine look forward to this partnership, which will drive the mutual growth of both parties and the success of customers in streamlining their operations and achieving business objectives,” said Arun Kumar, regional director at ManageEngine.

ManageEngine is continually establishing and expanding partnerships across the globe to address the numerous IT concerns of modern businesses through its integrable solutions.