Elista launches two high-performance SSDS, redefining storage for Indian consumers

News
By Express Computer
Elista is making a strategic foray into the storage solutions segment with the launch of the ELS 2.5” SATA SSD and ELS PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD. This expansion aligns with Elista’s ambitious growth vision, targeting a strong foothold in both domestic and international markets. Capitalising on the surging demand for data storage solutions, Elista aims to establish itself as a key player in the category.

Strengthening its innovation-led portfolio, Elista’s latest SSD range combines blazing-fast speeds, superior durability, and advanced flash memory technology, catering to the evolving needs of professionals, gamers, and high-performance computing users.

Speaking on Elista’s expansion into the storage category, Mr. Saket Gaurav, Chairman and Managing Director, Elista, said, “As technology evolves, so do the needs of consumers. Whether for work, gaming, or content creation, faster and more reliable storage is essential. At Elista, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances user experiences. Our new SSD range is designed to offer superior performance, energy efficiency, and reliability—empowering consumers with world-class storage solutions at accessible prices. With this launch, we aim to bridge the gap between affordability and high-end performance, reinforcing our position as a brand that caters to the evolving digital lifestyle of tech-savvy consumers of India.”

ELS SATA 2.5” SSD: A Power-Packed Upgrade for Everyday Users

The Elista ELS 2.5” SATA SSD is an ideal upgrade for users looking to enhance their system’s speed and efficiency. Featuring SATA III interface and high read/write speeds, this 2.5” SSD ensures faster boot times, reduced application load times, and seamless multitasking. Built with 3D NAND technology, it delivers higher reliability and power efficiency compared to traditional hard drives. Available in multiple capacities, it caters to users with different storage needs, from basic computing to heavy-duty applications.

ELS PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD: Unmatched Speed for High-Performance Users

For professionals, gamers, and creators who demand lightning-fast speeds, the Elista ELS PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD delivers next-level performance, significantly outperforming traditional SSDs. Equipped with PCIe Gen 3.0×4 interface and an advanced SMI controller, this SSD provides ultra-fast data access, making it perfect for video editing, gaming, and high-end computing. Designed for durability, it features error correction technology, wear-leveling algorithms, and a low power consumption design, ensuring both performance and longevity.

Elista SSDs Availability

Both the Elista ELS SATA SSD and ELS PCIe NVMe SSD will be available at Elista’s robust network of official authorised retailers across the country. The SSDs come with a 5-year warranty, ensuring long-term reliability. With this launch, Elista continues to expand its footprint in the technology sector, providing affordable yet high-performance solutions that meet the growing demands of India’s digital-first consumers.

