Emids and ServiceNow join forces to streamline healthcare operations with AI-led workflows

Emids has entered into a strategic partnership with ServiceNow to help healthcare organisations modernise complex administrative operations through AI-driven workflows and enterprise-wide automation.

The collaboration is aimed at addressing some of the most operationally intensive areas of healthcare, including claims transformation, provider data management, care management and contact centre operations. At its core, the partnership positions ServiceNow’s workflow platform as an orchestration layer that connects disparate systems, teams and data sources across the healthcare value chain, while Emids brings deep domain expertise and integration engineering capabilities tailored for regulated healthcare environments.

As healthcare organisations grapple with rising administrative complexity and cost pressures, the need for coordinated, AI-enabled workflows has become increasingly urgent. Under the partnership, ServiceNow will provide its AI-powered workflow platform to orchestrate work across enterprise systems, while Emids will focus on integrating these workflows into existing healthcare technology landscapes, ensuring governance, traceability and compliance are maintained.

According to Emids, the approach is designed to deliver measurable operational improvements without requiring organisations to replace core systems. Manoj Jasra, CMO and Head of Partnerships at Emids, said healthcare enterprises need “an AI-enabled orchestration platform that connects people, processes, data and tools to enable work to be done faster and safer”. He added that the partnership is intended to shorten operational cycles, improve auditability and accelerate time to value.

The collaboration also has a strong focus on healthcare payers. Sunil Kumar, Managing Partner and BU Head for Healthcare Payer at Emids, noted that the combined capabilities would help organisations build AI-driven workflows to automate support requests, streamline claims processing and create operational value at scale.

From ServiceNow’s perspective, the partnership aligns with its broader push to translate AI into tangible outcomes through workflows and automation. Milind Shah, Head of Healthcare Payer at ServiceNow, said the joint effort would help healthcare organisations transform how administrative and clinical work is carried out, while preserving the trust, governance and regulatory rigour the sector demands.

Looking ahead, Emids plans to roll out a healthcare-focused delivery model in partnership with ServiceNow over the coming months. This initiative will prioritise identifying high-impact workflows for automation, integrating with existing healthcare platforms and applying AI to enable faster issue resolution and improved compliance across administrative operations.

Together, Emids and ServiceNow are positioning the partnership as a pragmatic route for healthcare organisations to move beyond fragmented processes, using AI-led orchestration to improve efficiency while operating within the industry’s stringent regulatory framework.