Tamilnad Mercantile Bank adopts Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to drive AI-led operational efficiency

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to modernise its finance, HR and customer experience operations, aiming to improve productivity, reduce costs and enhance customer satisfaction through embedded AI and automation.

Announced during the Oracle AI World Tour in Mumbai, the initiative marks a significant step in the bank’s digital transformation strategy as it transitions from legacy systems to a unified cloud-based operating model. Founded in 1921, TMB serves more than 5.6 million customers across India through over 600 branches and a workforce of 5,000 employees.

By standardising on Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM) and Customer Experience (CX), the bank has consolidated core business processes into a single integrated platform. The deployment is designed to streamline financial operations, enhance workforce insights and strengthen sales and service capabilities through AI-powered automation.

According to the bank, the move has enabled improvements in financial controls and operational visibility while supporting a more personalised employee experience. AI-driven capabilities, including tools such as the Leave and Absence Policy Advisor Agent, provide employees with real-time guidance, helping reduce administrative overhead and improve HR efficiency.

Executives noted that modernisation was necessary to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital banking landscape. The integrated suite also supports improved customer engagement and sales productivity by unifying marketing, service and customer data on a single platform.

Oracle India highlighted that embedded AI within Fusion Applications allows long-established financial institutions to modernise core operations while maintaining governance and trust. The implementation was delivered in collaboration with Oracle Partner Network members, with Deloitte supporting finance and customer experience functions and Kovaion Consulting leading HR deployment.

The adoption reflects a broader trend among Indian banks investing in cloud-native enterprise applications to enhance operational agility, automate processes and strengthen customer experience as digital expectations continue to rise.