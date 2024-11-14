Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Encora appoints Nilanjan Roy to its Board of Directors

Encora appoints Nilanjan Roy to its Board of Directors

News
By Express Computer
Nilanjan Roy
0 4

Encora announced the appointment of Nilanjan Roy to its Board of Directors. In his last role, Roy served as the Chief Financial Officer of Infosys. Prior to that he was the Global CFO at Bharati Airtel and has held various leadership roles at Unilever. A recipient of multiple domestic and international awards and recognitions, Nilanjan also serves on the board of Syngene International.

As a member of the board of directors, Nilanjan will support Encora’s growth by leveraging his expertise across finance, risk management, ESG (Environment, Social and Governance), and corporate governance. Encora and its stakeholders, including customers, will benefit from Roy’s vast experience in building and growing global brands and driving shareholder value creation.

“We welcome Nilanjan to Encora’s Board of Directors.” said Anand Birje, Chief Executive Officer, Encora. “His extensive background in finance, combined with his experience in some of the best global brands in the Tech and Digital services industry, brings a unique strategic perspective to our leadership. Nilanjan’s expertise will be invaluable as we scale Encora globally and build a mature sustainable growth culture”

Speaking on the topic, Roy said:

“For me, this is an opportunity to support Encora in its mission of delivering best-in-class digital engineering services to global enterprises. I look forward to partnering with management to expand shareholder value, guide corporate governance practices, and help communicate the organisation’s unique strengths and value propositions to clients.”

A Chartered Accountant, Roy holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) degree from Delhi University. Along with his professional pursuits, he enjoys reading, traveling, and golf.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image