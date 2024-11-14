Encora appoints Nilanjan Roy to its Board of Directors

Encora announced the appointment of Nilanjan Roy to its Board of Directors. In his last role, Roy served as the Chief Financial Officer of Infosys. Prior to that he was the Global CFO at Bharati Airtel and has held various leadership roles at Unilever. A recipient of multiple domestic and international awards and recognitions, Nilanjan also serves on the board of Syngene International.

As a member of the board of directors, Nilanjan will support Encora’s growth by leveraging his expertise across finance, risk management, ESG (Environment, Social and Governance), and corporate governance. Encora and its stakeholders, including customers, will benefit from Roy’s vast experience in building and growing global brands and driving shareholder value creation.

“We welcome Nilanjan to Encora’s Board of Directors.” said Anand Birje, Chief Executive Officer, Encora. “His extensive background in finance, combined with his experience in some of the best global brands in the Tech and Digital services industry, brings a unique strategic perspective to our leadership. Nilanjan’s expertise will be invaluable as we scale Encora globally and build a mature sustainable growth culture”

Speaking on the topic, Roy said:

“For me, this is an opportunity to support Encora in its mission of delivering best-in-class digital engineering services to global enterprises. I look forward to partnering with management to expand shareholder value, guide corporate governance practices, and help communicate the organisation’s unique strengths and value propositions to clients.”

A Chartered Accountant, Roy holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) degree from Delhi University. Along with his professional pursuits, he enjoys reading, traveling, and golf.