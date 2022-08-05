Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Entropik Tech Announces Partnership with Webex by Cisco to Elevate Hybrid Work Model

Entropik Tech, the world’s leading Emotion AI solution provider, announced its partnership with the Webex Developer Partner Program to strengthen hybrid work and humanize Webex experiences. The partnership between Entropik Tech’s Decode and Webex will enable users to collate, collaborate and comprehend live and recorded meetings for
a seamless hybrid work experience.

Entropik Tech’s conversation intelligence platform, Decode, is powered by Emotion AI technologies including Facial Coding, Voice AI, and Sentiment Analysis. With Decode, users can better understand the speaker’s emotions over a live meeting or call through real-time analysis of facial expressions, voice modulation, and text sentiments. Users can also upload their recorded meetings to the platform to identify key moments in the meeting and tag team members in transcripts and highlights.

“With the integration of Decode and Webex, we aim to create a single source of truth for all
organizations. To avoid meetings from getting lost in the chaos of work, Decode will create a single repository of all meetings, analyze the speaker’s emotions, provide live transcriptions, allow users to highlight essential points, and tag teammates to act on things that matter.”, said Ranjan Kumar, CEO, and Founder of Entropik Tech.

The Webex Platform enables customers to directly access and integrate third-party solutions into their workflows,” said Jason Copeland, Vice President of Product, Webex Platform. “For example, Entropik enables built-in access to conversation analytics and real-time transcriptions to enhance the hybrid work experience.”

With open APIs, SDKs, and workflow connectors, including IFTTT, Zapier, and Microsoft Power Automate, Webex allows users to create powerful custom integrations to redefine workflows and save time. The Webex ecosystem opens new opportunities for developers to create products that transform the hybrid work experience.

