EPAM expands its footprint in India, inaugurates new office in Gurugram to accelerate growth

EPAM Systems, Inc., leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, announced the opening of its new office in Gurugram, India. The new office marks a significant milestone for EPAM’s growth in India and aims at reaffirming its commitment to delivering high-quality digital transformation and product engineering solutions across clients. This will be EPAM’s fourth location after Hyderabad, Bangalore and Pune.

EPAM’s expansion into Gurugram is a strategic move that will further strengthen the company’s position as one of the fastest-growing companies in India. The location offers easy access to a cosmopolitan city that is rapidly growing as a hub for modern businesses. The new office will foster a collaborative workspace and provide its employees with a shared space to network, learn, and grow.

“The opening of our new office in Gurugram aligns with EPAM’s vision for India, which is to expand our team and leverage engineering excellence to deliver digital transformation solutions to clients worldwide. The new facility is poised to play a key role at EPAM, we believe in creating a culture of collaboration, learning, and innovation, and we are excited to extend this ethos to our Gurugram office. We are confident that this new facility will enable us to attract and retain the best talent, foster a vibrant community of professionals, and contribute to the growth and development of the technology ecosystem in India and beyond.” – Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, EPAM India.

EPAM’s Gurugram office will house some of the industry’s best and most skilled technology professionals, with a staff strength of 822. The new office boasts several unique features, including MERV 14 air filtration technology, an automated parking management system, and workstations with ergonomic chairs and height-adjustable tables. These features create a comfortable and safe working environment for EPAM’s employees.