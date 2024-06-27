EPAM India’s ‘Sadhaka’ program draws 15,000 aspiring engineers from across country

EPAM Systems, Inc., shared that 15,000 students enrolled in Sadhaka, EPAM’s self-paced education program, from 176+ engineering institutes, including Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science and GITAM University.

This off-campus online training program aims to upskill the next generation of engineers and empowers students by enabling them to gain in-demand tech skills while pursuing their academic degrees.

EPAM experts tailored Sadhaka for aspiring software developers who will graduate with engineering degrees in 2024. This year, on April 22, the program launched with two specializations: Java and Test Automation in Java. These courses present a comprehensive curriculum covering programming languages, software development tools and methodologies, frameworks, data structures, algorithms and more.

The Sadhaka program follows a planned structure defined across three stages. In the beginning stage, students enrolling in the program are shortlisted based on predefined criteria, gaining exclusive access to EPAM’s learning and resource materials. The next stage spans over five months, during which students can learn at their own pace. This stage has already begun for Sadhaka students in batch 2024. The final stage in October, includes an EPAM assessment to evaluate the students’ newly gained skills. Students will receive their course certification based on their performances, highlighting their proficiency level.

Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director at EPAM India, stated, “At EPAM, we believe in upskilling modern engineers by understanding the current pulse of the market. Sadhaka is our commitment to building a modern workforce. This program equips future engineers with the skills needed for industry readiness. As technology reshapes industries and redefines job roles, students must stay ahead of the curve. The Sadhaka curriculum not only equips students with technical proficiency but also helps them develop a problem-solving mindset needed in the evolving world of technology.”