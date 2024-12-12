Express Computer

Equinix appoints Cyrus Adaggra as President, Asia-Pacific

Equinix, Inc. has appointed Cyrus Adaggra, a four-year Equinix veteran, as President, Asia-Pacific (APAC). In this role, Cyrus will be responsible for the management, strategy and growth plan for Equinix in the APAC region to meet the demands of customers and partners in today’s fast-changing technological landscape.

Digital technology, and the data centres and interconnections that underpin it, are key to the success and future of economies worldwide. Cyrus will continue to execute the regional strategy that aligns with the vision of Equinix’s customers, while adapting to the unique challenges and opportunities of the APAC market.

Cyrus will be based in Sydney, Australia, reporting directly to Chief Business Officer Jon Lin.

On Cyrus’ appointment to APAC President, Jon Lin, Chief Business Officer at Equinix, said: “Cyrus’ contributions in Asia-Pacific have been pivotal to our ability to grow and expand into new markets across Asia. He is an exceptional leader in advancing regional growth, forging strong government partnerships, and strengthening our presence in the region. I am confident that Cyrus, as President of APAC, will continue to drive Equinix’s success and expansion in this fast-growing region.”

Cyrus Adaggra, President, APAC, Equinix, commented: “I am incredibly proud to be appointed to serve as the President of APAC. Equinix has expanded into new markets across this fast-growing and dynamic region over the past four years, and Asia continues to be a large growth opportunity for our company. The digital landscape across Asia is experiencing rapid growth and transformation, fuelled by the increasing adoption of digital technologies and the rise of digital economies. With our exceptional APAC team, we will deliver unparalleled service to accelerate our customers’ digital transformation journeys and drive innovation across the region.”

Cyrus joined Equinix in 2021 as Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy in Asia-Pacific with over 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financial strategy, strategy consulting and corporate development. In this role, he drove the company’s growth strategy to expand Equinix’s footprint in existing and new markets across Asia-Pacific. Cyrus led the company’s market entry into Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, as well as organic expansions in existing markets across the region.

