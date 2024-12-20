Equinix collaborates with Dell Technologies to help enterprises deploy flexible and scalable AI infrastructure

Equinix announced a private AI solution that lets businesses train AI models in scalable, cost-efficient public and private clouds while ensuring enhanced control, security, and low-latency deployment on-premises.

Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX ®) data centers leverage the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA to offer a portfolio of products, solutions, and services in a neutral, cloud-adjacent platform where customers can securely and cost-effectively connect to public clouds, colocation facilities, and their private cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA combines Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers with NVIDIA accelerated computing, the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet platform, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, Dell PowerScale F710 storage, and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. This solution will be available at any of Equinix’s 260+ AI-ready data centers and is supported by industry-leading interconnection offerings such as Equinix Fabric ®, helping customers get real-time insights and accelerate AI innovation.

“At Equinix, we are committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge AI infrastructure that meets the highest standards of performance, security, and sustainability,” said Lisa Miller, Senior Vice President, Platform Alliances, Equinix. “Our collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA enables enterprises to harness the power of generative AI while maintaining control over their data and supporting their corporate sustainability goals. This solution supports the most demanding AI workloads and helps ensure our customers can innovate and drive outcomes.”

“Working with Equinix allows us to deliver the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA and meet the evolving needs of enterprises and our partner community,” said Chad Dunn, Vice President of Product Management, AI and Data Management at Dell Technologies. “Our combined expertise in high-performance computing, advanced cooling and efficient infrastructure helps ensure that customers can deploy and scale AI workloads securely and more sustainably. This collaboration empowers organisations to leverage the full potential of generative AI while maintaining control over their data and addressing sustainability goals.”

Implementing the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA has helped customers realise impactful results, such as in the healthcare industry where streamlining radiology reports has allowed for more focus on patient care, in manufacturing where predictive maintenance and quality control have enhanced operational efficiency, and in retail with personalised customer experiences and optimised inventory management.

“Understanding and applying generative AI in the enterprise requires a deep technical knowledge base and many organisations struggle to keep up with the rapid pace of the ever-evolving landscape,” said Mike Leone, Practice Director, Data Management, Analytics & AI at Enterprise Strategy Group. “In a recent ESG study, 91% of organisations agree that working with partners has helped them see value from generative AI more quickly than expected. This collaboration between Equinix and Dell Technologies lets organisations efficiently deploy cutting-edge AI technologies in some of the world’s most advanced, high-performance data centers.”

Equinix’s secure and sustainable network of IBX data centers provides a global portfolio of partners and service providers. It offers seamless access to a broad range of interconnectivity options for enterprises to integrate and scale their IT infrastructure quickly and efficiently. The ecosystem allows companies to connect with multiple cloud providers, network services, and technology partners in a secure, scalable, low-latency environment, enhancing performance, flexibility, and collaboration across regions and industries.

Dell’s collaboration with Equinix adds value to the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA by leveraging Equinix’s extensive network of data centers and digital infrastructure:

High-Performance AI-Ready Data Centers: Equinix’s network of AI-ready data centers with 99.9999% uptime, advanced cooling, and robust interconnectivity

Global Reach and Local Compliance: 260+ data centers across 70+ metros, ensuring data is close to where it is generated and used while maintaining predictable infrastructure cos



Platform Neutrality and Flexibility: Equinix’s private and highly scalable interconnection enables secure data transfer across an ecosystem of 10,000 enterprises, including over 2,000 networks and 3,000 cloud and IT service providers.

Sustainability: Equinix is committed to delivering digital infrastructure more sustainably, achieving 96% renewable energy coverage across its data centers globally (with 100% renewable energy coverage in the Americas and EMEA).

Data Privacy and Security: secure, private infrastructure with full control and access to the lineage of AI models on privately hosted GPUs and interconnection.