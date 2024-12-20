Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Recent accolades validate Akamai’s API security solution

Recent accolades validate Akamai’s API security solution

News
By Express Computer
0 9

Akamai Technologies the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced that its API Security solution has been recognised as a market leader by several independent outlets. Three industry awards and a leading position in a top analyst report validate Akamai’s commitment to providing the best products to combat the increasing threat of breaches resulting from API vulnerabilities.
Akamai was most recently named winner of the coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024 by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. “Akamai embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

 Other recent awards include:

  • CyberSecurity Breakthrough selected Akamai as a winner of their 2024 “API Security Platform of the Year” award after evaluating thousands of nominations. 
  • Akamai was named a winner of the Global InfoSec Awards 2024 with the title of Publisher’s Choice API Security.

 In addition to industry awards, Akamai has been recognised as a Leader and fast-mover in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the GigaOm Radar for API Security. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights Akamai’s strategic vision and commitment to offering comprehensive API security solutions.
“APIs are a vital part of global business, powering the customer experiences and transactions we rely on daily. But they are increasingly targeted by attackers,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, Akamai. “API security is now table stakes — any business must secure APIs to scale and thrive in today’s environment. We’re thrilled to be recognised for our capabilities in this area.”

APIs are a key component of modern enterprises’ ability to serve customers, generate revenue, and operate efficiently. According to a recent State of the Internet (SOTI) report from Akamai, attacks against APIs can occur in various forms, including data breaches, abuse, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Akamai recorded 108 billion API attacks from January 2023 through June 2024. These relentless assaults against APIs can lead to data theft, damage to brand reputation, regulatory fines, and significant financial losses.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image