Equinix collaborates with leading alternative energy providers to power AI-ready data center growth

Equinix announced it is working with leading energy companies that are developing innovative approaches to generating reliable and sustainable electricity to support the needs of Equinix data centers worldwide. This is part of Equinix’s diversified portfolio power strategy to help mitigate potential power constraints in the future, by expanding traditional power arrangements with utilities and combining new on-site power generation technologies and exploring next-generation nuclear energy. These agreements reflect Equinix’s focus to support the scale, efficiency, and resiliency customers need through a comprehensive approach to power.

According to a report from the International Energy Agency, the world’s electricity consumption is projected to grow 4% annually through 2027, marking the fastest pace in recent years. This surge is driven by a perfect storm of factors: unprecedented electrification, data center expansion driven by artificial intelligence, and a resurgence in industrial manufacturing. This rising demand can put a strain on utility providers to generate enough power and is already putting pressure on aging electrical grids to distribute it. To help meet demand and support continued growth, the world’s energy grid will require new sources of electricity.

Equinix is taking a diversified portfolio approach to the global energy challenge by tapping into innovative power technologies and working directly with utilities to strengthen the grid. As of today, Equinix is funding and supporting advanced transmission system upgrades with utility partners, including new substations that will enhance grid reliability and emergency backup solutions that aim to benefit all ratepayers during power interruptions. Equinix is also investing in power solutions such as fuel cells and natural gas that are expected to enhance operations while adding capacity resources to the grids where it operates. Looking ahead, the company is supporting the development of advanced nuclear technologies that can deliver reliable, clean power in the future.

“Access to round-the-clock electricity is critical to support the infrastructure that powers everything from AI-driven drug discovery to cloud-based video streaming,” said Raouf Abdel, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Equinix. “As energy demand increases, we believe we have an opportunity and responsibility to support the development of reliable, sustainable, scalable energy infrastructure that can support our collective future. By working with our energy partners, we believe we can support the energy needs of our customers and communities around the world by helping to strengthen the grid and investing in new energy sources.”

Next-generation nuclear technologies can offer a pathway to faster nuclear deployments due to their simplified design and robust safety features. Equinix sees safe, efficient, and reliable nuclear energy as a promising solution to help power both data centers and the broader grid. The company is working with:

Oklo: In 2024, Equinix became the first data center operator to sign an agreement with a small modular reactor (SMR) company. Equinix signed an agreement to procure 500MW of energy from Oklo’s next-generation fission Aurora powerhouses. Oklo’s fast reactors incorporate inherent safety features and can be fueled by nuclear waste.

Radiant: Today, Equinix announced a preorder agreement for the purchase of 20 of Radiant’s Kaleidos microreactors. Kaleidos offers a reliable, long-lasting energy source that can be transported anywhere it’s needed, installed in days, and deployed safely alongside existing equipment and integrated with on-site transmission infrastructure.

ULC-Energy with Rolls-Royce SMR: Equinix today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent with ULC-Energy for a PPA up to 250 MWe to power data centers in the Netherlands. ULC-Energy is an Amsterdam-based nuclear project developer that in 2022 selected Rolls-Royce SMR as its preferred technology solution for deployment of SMRs in the Netherlands. Rolls-Royce SMR is developing a 470 MWe light water small modular reactor. In June, Rolls-Royce SMR was selected as the preferred bidder to partner with Great British Energy – Nuclear to deploy the UK’s first small modular reactors.

Stellaria: Equinix announced a pre-order power agreement for 500 MWe to expand data centers across Europe. Stellaria, incubated by Schneider-Electric and the CEA (French Atomic Energy Agency), offers the very first molten salt Breed & Burn reactor in the world. It will breed 100% of its liquid fissile fuel inside the reactor without refueling, while recycling spent fuels and burning long-life waste.

Advanced fuel cells are another technology that can be used for scalable, efficient, and cleaner onsite energy. Equinix has been using fuel cells for more than 10 years in collaboration with:

Bloom Energy: Equinix has an agreement to expand its deployment of solid-oxide fuel cells to more than 100MW at over 19 data centers in six states to provide onsite power generation. Fuel cells are highly efficient and enable Equinix to avoid 285,000 MTCO2e emissions and 382 billion gallons of embedded water use.

“The potential challenges to powering reliable and sustainable digital infrastructure are considerable,” said Ali Ruckteschler, Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer at Equinix. “However, Equinix has always been at the forefront of energy innovation, signing the data center industry’s first agreement with a SMR provider and pioneering the use of fuel cells a decade ago. Powering AI infrastructure responsibly is a global priority. With Equinix’s operational expertise, trusted supply chain, and close partnerships with the U.S. and global governments and utilities, we are poised to deliver safe, secure, and reliable AI solutions for our customers and the communities we serve.”

Equinix is committed to being part of the creative and sustainable solutions that help address the world’s growing energy needs. As data centers continue to provide the crucial infrastructure that powers AI and the global economy, it is essential to develop and deploy the energy infrastructure required to support them. The company remains committed to sourcing 100% clean and renewable energy across its global portfolio by 2030. It has already achieved 96% renewable energy coverage globally, with 250 sites operating with 100% renewable energy coverage in 2024.