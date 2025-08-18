Express Computer

Infinx invests in Maverick AI to bring real-time autonomous medical coding to revenue cycle management

Infinx announced a strategic investment in Maverick AI. This collaboration brings deep learning AI to the forefront of coding workflows, helping providers reduce manual effort, improve compliance, and capture revenue faster.

The partnership combines Infinx’s robust AI and automation platform and RCM services with Maverick’s purpose-built AI agents, which deliver real-time clinical summarisation, real-time autonomous code assignment, and scalable workflow automation for healthcare organisations.

“There’s no question that medical coding is one of the biggest pain points in the revenue cycle today. Maverick’s team has developed an exceptional solution – AI that truly understands clinical context and delivers results with unprecedented speed and accuracy,” said Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx. “We’re excited to bring their real-time autonomous coding technology into our platform so our customers can work smarter, move faster, and spend less time chasing charts.”

Built by a team of revenue cycle experts and machine learning engineers, Maverick AI’s platform is powered by a healthcare-tuned generative AI foundation. Its autonomous coding agents are trained on millions of specialty-specific charts and operate within a HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2-certified environment – ensuring both accuracy and security at scale.

“Partnering with Infinx allows us to rapidly scale the impact of real-time autonomous coding,” said Yossi Shahakfounder and CEO of Maverick AI. “Together, we’re solving one of the biggest pain points in the revenue cycle – medical coding delays and errors – by combining AI intelligence with operational expertise.”

These customer KPIs underscore how embedding Maverick’s next-generation AI into Infinx’s workflow establishes a new benchmark for operational excellence, driving measurable efficiency and supporting strategic growth:

  • 85%+ Direct-to-Bill Rate– 9 out of 10 cases coded in seconds, entirely without human intervention.
  • 95% Coding Accuracy– Consistent, accurate coding significantly reduces denial rates for reliable, predictable reimbursement.
  • Zero Backlogs– Eliminates coding lag time for direct-to-bill cases.

Unlimited Volume Capacity – Scales seamlessly without the need for additional manpower.

