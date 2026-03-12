Equinix unveils the Distributed AI Hub to simplify and secure enterprise AI infrastructure

Equinix unveiled the Distributed AI Hub, powered by Equinix Fabric Intelligence, to provide a single, unified framework for enterprises to connect, secure and simplify their increasingly complex and distributed AI ecosystems. The Hub is a neutral location that allows enterprises to discover, connect to and consume AI infrastructure providers—including model companies, GPU clouds, data platforms, network and security services, and AI frameworks—all through private, low-latency connectivity at Equinix’s 280 high performance data centres.

“Enterprises are racing to deploy agentic AI but are finding that their existing infrastructure was never designed for the complexities of distributed intelligence,” said Mary Johnston Turner, Research Vice President, Digital Infrastructure Strategies at IDC. “By 2027, IDC expects 80% of enterprises will deploy distributed edge infrastructure to improve the latency and responsiveness of AI applications. Enterprises will need solutions like Equinix’s Distributed AI Hub to enable them to unify these disparate systems.”

To unlock the true value of agentic AI, enterprises need to unify inherently distributed workflows: training data and inference workloads sprawled across public clouds, private data centres, edge environments and a rising wave of specialised neoclouds, each with unique performance and sovereignty constraints. This maze of silos can slow innovation, complicate governance and make it nearly impossible to run AI workloads close to the data that fuels them—limiting business impact and user experience.

That is why Equinix is taking its distributed AI infrastructure a step further with the launch of the Distributed AI Hub, giving enterprises a simple, secure, more performant way to run AI across different locations.

“AI isn’t centralised—but the right infrastructure can make it run as seamlessly as if it were,” said Jon Lin, Chief Business Officer at Equinix. “Equinix is the neutral ground where AI, cloud and networking infrastructure converge. We are providing enterprises the freedom to build and scale AI wherever their data, partners, and teams already live, while running inference close to the data and users that depend on it, without the operational drag that comes from stitching together complex, distributed systems. With our Distributed AI Hub, we’re giving customers a simpler, smarter, and far more connected way to run and scale their AI today. We are building one of the most expansive and neutral AI ecosystems.”

The Distributed AI Hub provides a unified framework that brings together data, compute, cloud platforms and AI ecosystem partners in a vendor-neutral environment. It enables enterprises to run AI workloads where they perform best without rebuilding their architecture each time or moving data to different locations. The Hub offers a simple, secure way to connect models, move data, run inferencing and manage distributed AI systems with consistent governance and control. Unlike hyperscaler AI marketplaces that favour their own services, the Distributed AI Hub is open and vendor-neutral by design, giving customers the freedom to compose their own AI stack from best-of-breed providers.

The Hub’s first integration with Palo Alto Networks empowers customers to enable real-time protection for agent and model interactions with external tools and data sources. By combining Equinix’s global distributed AI infrastructure and high-speed, private interconnection with Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS real-time AI security and centralised policy enforcement, enterprises gain visibility and control over AI applications, data and interactions, across any location. Additionally, Prisma AIRS will be available on Equinix Network Edge, allowing organisations to centrally manage AI-driven security services at the digital edge, closer to users, clouds and critical workloads.

“The conversation around distributed AI is finally getting real,” said Lloyd Taylor, CTO/CISO, at Alembic. “It’s more than compute and data, it’s controlling where the data lives and how the compute runs. Equinix is framing that problem the right way, by bringing placement, governance, and predictable performance into the same architecture with the Distributed AI Hub. This is what makes distributed AI viable at enterprise scale.” The Distributed AI Hub is available globally at 280 Equinix data centre locations, enabling enterprises to deploy consistent AI infrastructure patterns worldwide. Equinix will be participating at NVIDIA GTC—located at Booth 1030—and will be previewing the Hub.