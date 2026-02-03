Equirus InnovateX Fund backs Neverinstall in seed round as enterprises reassess virtual desktop strategies

Equirus InnovateX Fund (EIF) has participated in the seed funding round of Neverinstall, a browser-native Cloud PC platform, as enterprises increasingly look beyond legacy virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions such as VMware and Citrix.

Founded in 2021 by Ram Pasala and Lakshman Pasala, Neverinstall enables enterprises to access virtual desktops and applications through a web browser across devices, including laptops, thin clients, mobile devices and native desktop clients. The platform decouples the operating system from underlying hardware, reducing dependency on specialised devices and complex VDI deployments.

Shift away from legacy VDI models.

The investment comes amid growing enterprise scrutiny of traditional VDI and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platforms, which are often associated with high per-user costs, complex provisioning and vendor lock-in. According to the company, conventional VDI deployments can cost organisations upwards of $2,000–3,000 per user annually while offering limited flexibility.

Neverinstall addresses these challenges through its cloud-native, protocol-agnostic CloudLink architecture, which enables low-latency access to desktops and applications without local installations. The platform supports use cases including GPU virtualisation, application streaming, distributed teams, BYOD environments and developer workflows.

Use of funds and product roadmap

The seed funding will be used to accelerate infrastructure development and expand enterprise security capabilities. Focus areas include the development of a Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) platform that supports a “Bring Your Own Infrastructure” model on commodity hardware, as well as the launch of an enterprise secure browser with an embedded eBPF-based security layer for regulated environments such as BFSI and healthcare.

EIF focuses on backing post-product companies building core enterprise, infrastructure and deep-technology platforms, particularly in markets undergoing structural change.

Executive perspectives

Sunder Nookala, General Partner at Equirus InnovateX Fund, said the enterprise desktop market is undergoing a reset as hybrid work becomes standard and organisations re-evaluate the cost and rigidity of legacy platforms. He noted that Neverinstall’s browser-native and cloud-agnostic approach aligns with the fund’s focus on companies re-architecting core enterprise systems.

Lakshman Pasala, co-founder and CEO of Neverinstall, said traditional desktop virtualisation models are increasingly misaligned with modern enterprise needs. He added that the company’s unified stack, built through sustained R&D across streaming, infrastructure orchestration and security, is designed to offer flexibility without vendor lock-in.

Enterprise traction and leadership expansion

Neverinstall reported threefold growth in FY26 and currently serves enterprises including Tally, Porter and Primebook. The company operates in an estimated $21–23 billion market spanning VDI, DaaS and GPU virtualisation.

To support its next phase of growth, Neverinstall has appointed Ramesh Gopal Krishna as Chief Revenue Officer. Krishna brings over 25 years of sales leadership experience across companies including Microsoft, Meta and Salesforce and will focus on scaling enterprise adoption in India and international markets.