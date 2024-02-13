Ericsson Research and ISI Partners for Collaborative Research in Safe & Reliable Cyber-Physical Systems

Ericsson, on 12th Feb 2024, announced that it has signed an MoU with Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) for three years whereby Ericsson Research plans to support and collaborate with the institute in multiple research activities to be carried out under the Cyber-Physical Systems (C-CPS) umbrella. A collaborative research Centre for Cyber-Physical Systems (C-CPS) between Ericsson Research and the ISI has been set up in the first week of February 2024.

C-CPS is a virtual interdisciplinary research center set up to foster both fundamental and applied research in Sustainable and Trustworthy Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) with immediate impact in deploying AI and CPS in the Indian ecosystem.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Prof. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director, ISI, Kolkata, said, “Research on safe and reliable CPS is expected to produce the necessary technologies for the next-generation autonomy. ISI has a congenial ecosystem for collaborative translational research that has always focussed on the needs of future technologies. The institute wholeheartedly welcomes the collaborative ISI-Ericsson research centre and is happy to partner with Ericsson in this journey towards CPS realisation in the age of AI and 6G.”

Elaborating on the partnership between ISI and Ericsson, Dr. Magnus Frodigh, Head of Ericsson Research, said, “This collaboration strengthens our R&D commitments in India and is pivotal to Compute and AI research. We are excited to partner with ISI and look forward to collaborative research in fundamental areas as well as translational research for our Future Network Platforms.” He also presented Ericsson’s vision on 6G which aims to blend the physical and digital worlds enabling us to improve the quality of life by incorporating widespread Sensor-based communications between humans and machines through digital twins.

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India said, “Ericsson has a strong focus on R&D and we believe our research partnerships in AI and 6G with academic institutions will enable us to build a strong foundation for the country’s 6G program. We are the leaders in 5G and our research initiatives are geared to provide affordable network platforms for ubiquitous connectivity all across the country.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Diganta Mukherjee, Chairperson of the Cell for Cooperation with Academia, Industry and Research Labs (C-CAIR), ISI remarked, “Industry academia partnership is the future of R&D. We are very happy to partner with the technology giant Ericsson in research collaborations. We hope that this MoU will lead to further opportunities for working together in the Data Science and Machine Learning domain applied to 6G telecommunication as well as classical and quantum secure communication.”

A series of talks and deliberations was organised to celebrate the occasion, where leaders from Ericsson Research and ISI participated to discuss the developments and advancements of current research plans and further collaborative research prospects between ISI and Ericsson. Some of the topics of discussion included next-generation and energy-efficient AI for CPS-ready deployment at the network edge, fundamental challenges in 5G and beyond network research, quantum machine learning, and secure communication.